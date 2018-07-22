VIDEO: This toddler doing Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans around the globe and it’s not unusual for filmy buffs to mimic his signature pose by spreading their arms. But one particular impersonation has stolen hearts of many SRK fans on Twitter, making them go awww. Wondering why? Well, it’s because this young fan is an 11-month-old girl.
In a video posted online by a user, Subrat Saurabh, the proud father posted the clip where little Sejal is seen giggling while spreading her arms when asked how Khan does his iconic pose. He shared the video on the microblogging site tagging King Khan hoping that the cute video would bring a smile to his face.
Dear @iamsrk
Meet your youngest fan. My 11 months old daughter who tried her best to learn your signature step. ❤️ Hope, you have a smile. #Sejal pic.twitter.com/Llnx5OyDrv
— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) July 22, 2018
While SRK hasn’t replied to the video yet, the footage left many gushing.
Adorable isn’t it?
