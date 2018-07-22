Follow Us:
Sunday, July 22, 2018
VIDEO: This toddler doing Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move is the cutest thing you’ll see today

In a video posted online by a user, Subrat Saurabh, the proud father posted the clip where little Sejal is seen giggling while spreading her arms when asked Khan does his iconic pose. Her adorable video has spread a smile on many users as they are tagging the actor to see it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 22, 2018 8:37:07 pm
shah rukh khan, srk, srk fans, shah rukh fan pose, srk signature move, viral video, cute video, baby videos, indian express, srk fan videos, Twitterati can’t have enough of little Sejal’s cuteness. (Source: Subrat Saurabh/ Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans around the globe and it’s not unusual for filmy buffs to mimic his signature pose by spreading their arms. But one particular impersonation has stolen hearts of many SRK fans on Twitter, making them go awww. Wondering why? Well, it’s because this young fan is an 11-month-old girl.

In a video posted online by a user, Subrat Saurabh, the proud father posted the clip where little Sejal is seen giggling while spreading her arms when asked how Khan does his iconic pose. He shared the video on the microblogging site tagging King Khan hoping that the cute video would bring a smile to his face.

Watch the video here:

While SRK hasn’t replied to the video yet, the footage left many gushing.‏

Adorable isn’t it?

