TMC MP Nusrat Jahan showcases her ‘dhaak’ skills with husband

A video of Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan playing the ‘dhaak’ — a cylindrical-shaped musical instrument — along with her husband Nikhil Jain at Suruchi Sangha Pandal in Kolkata on Sunday has gone viral on social media. “The video was shared on social media by Jain along with a caption that read, “Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic.”

Viewed several times on Instagram, the video shows the 29-year-old playing the ‘dhaak’ along with her husband. According to news agency ANI, Jahan, accompanied by her husband, visited the Pandal and offered prayers before playing the instrument.

Watch the video here:

The third day of Durga Puja is Mahashtami, also known as Maha Durgashtami. During the Mahashtami puja, all the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. The day is considered to be the most important day of the festival, it begins with pushpanjali and aarti.