Video: Tired of waiting at traffic signal, man knocks it down!

No one likes waiting at a traffic signal or getting caught in a traffic jam. One man in China decided he wasn’t going to wait for the lights to turn green for him. After getting tired of waiting for the signal to turn, the impatient man marched to the signal and knocked it off! Yes, with his bare hands and absolute rage.

The bizarre incident that took place in the city of Tianjin and was caught on surveillance camera, The Shanghaiist reported.

It’s not very clear how long the man waited at the signal before he jumped out of his vehicle to attack the defenceless signal.

The man was later penalised for his actions. He had to pay a fine and was also slapped with a five-day detention, the report added.

