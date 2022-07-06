Watch: Tired of pothole problems, MP residents party on the road in a unique protest

After a hot, sweltering summer, the rains are always welcome. Not if you have to navigate a road dotted with crater-like potholes though. Now, a group of people in Madhya Pradesh decided to launch a unique protest and have a Goa-style beach party on the streets filled with rainwater.

In a video doing rounds of the internet, residents of Anuppur are seen sitting on chairs in a big crater on the road, dipping their legs in the muddy water that has accumulated after the rain to “chill”. Setting the mood with party music, residents are seen having a blast, enjoying drinks and snacks. The video also shows plants being installed in smaller potholes around the crater as decorations.

According to local reports, due to the dilapidated condition of the road connecting Anuppur to Bijuri Manendragarh, residents faced a lot of difficulties while commuting. After failing to garner attention from the authorities to fix the road, locals found a unique way of protesting.

Watch the video here:

However, this isn’t the first time something like this has gone viral from Madhya Pradesh. Last year, instead of a party, a fashion show was hosted on a road filled with rainwater. Several women were seen walking the ramp on the water path in Bhopal’s Hoshangabad Road to gain attention from authorities.

Similar protests have taken place in different parts of the country and the phenomenon is not restricted to the state. In Bengaluru, an artist went viral for using the craters on the road for a moonwalk, dressing up as an astronaut. In Kerala, the opposition party released ducks into potholes, making their message clear in a unique manner.