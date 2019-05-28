TikTok’s latest #NoodleDance trend will leave you ROFL-ing!

With apps such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, it does not take a lot for social media trends to start. However, with its regular updates and trends, video making app TikTok seems to have created quite a fan base and many users make sure to upload hilarious and whacky videos using the features the app provides.

The latest trend on the app is the #NoodleDance that has the app users hooked on to it, with many creating funny videos and sharing them using the hashtag. From hilarious dance moves to funny faces, here are some of the many trending NoodleDance video doing rounds on the app.