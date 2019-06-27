TikTok videos of nurses dancing inside hospital in Odisha goes viral

TikTok, the video-sharing app seems to have consumed every age group. Recently, a TikTok video of a group of nurses dancing to the Bollywood tunes inside the emergency Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the Odisha district headquarters hospital had emerged on several social media platforms.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Viral video: Woman gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple

Following which, the chief district medical officer (CDMO) Ajit Kumar Mohanty showcaused some nurses for extreme medical negligence and recording TikTok videos inside the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the district headquarter hospital, stated a PTI report.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, the nurses can be seen recording TikTok videos in the special neonatal care unit wearing their official uniforms and even a child patient can be seen in one of the clip.

The CDMO has described the incident as “unfortunate” and a probe has been initiated to look into the matter.