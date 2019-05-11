TikTok user shoots video inside a police van in Maharashtra; Clip goes viral

After the recent TikTok ban, which was later lifted by the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench, the use of the video making app has seen an uptick in the country. While many are using the hashtag #ReturnofTikTok to celebrate the decision, a short clip of a user using a police van to create a short video seems to have caught people’s attention.

Shared by TikTok user @msiddiqui954, identified as Sayyed Mobin Ahmad, the clip shows a man walking down the steps of a police van in Nagpur, Maharashtra with the soundtrack Miya Bhai playing in the background. The next frame then shows the area around, including what seems like a police station before, finally showing the man getting out of a Renault.

According to a local news channel, the video has raised a few eyebrows even as people wondered how a video for a social media platform could be shot inside the police van.