Look closer: This ‘painting’ is not what it appears to be and a video of it is going viral

Everyone loves a good optical illusion, and this time it’s a work of art that looks a lot like a painting, but isn’t one. This video that’s going viral on Twitter and Instagram, looks like a painting of a man’s face on a canvas, but is actually a piece of ‘sculptural assemblages’.

In a video going viral on social media, the artwork by Thomas Deininger is revealed to be more than a painting. It reveals how the artwork was created, not with the use of colours and a brush, but by assembling hundreds of everyday items, mostly discarded things.

The artwork that features broken dolls, old photographs and fishing nets, has got everyone talking online.

On Twitter, the video has garnered over eight million views, at the time of writing. Many said they couldn’t believe what they were looking at. While most were impressed, others agreed that it’s a little spooky to see so many dolls’ heads and it made them uncomfortable.

This is blowing my mind. Genius https://t.co/CaQeVm15cc — Gerard Leckey (@GerLeckey) February 7, 2019

Well, I never expected that!! A Super talented and creative artist. https://t.co/WsiBs6vMI1 — J.L🌱⚽️L.F.C♥️ (@JL52072686) February 7, 2019

When your assumptions are already great but the reality surpassed it. This art is incredible. https://t.co/fbaKAnW6jM — Potato (@Potato33221275) February 7, 2019

This crazy unbelievable https://t.co/cReS2Jx10J — Tom Munguia (@dienekes105) February 7, 2019

Woah… How does someone even start a piece like this? 🤯 https://t.co/1dNmepcDvC — Zoe Olson (@glowz_art) February 7, 2019

It’s a perfect representation of the modern world, beautiful at a glance, but gets uglier and more distorted the closer you look at it, and its ultimately revealed to be a collection of useless garbage. https://t.co/hrBVU76JfE — Fritzimperial (@Fritz_Imperial) February 7, 2019

As someone who likes art , this belongs in the Hall of Fame of paintings. https://t.co/9gkBHNNaJN — Gizmo (@Uni_Gizmo) February 7, 2019

this is some next level neurodiverse s*!t https://t.co/Q6nvU1b7EK — Gav (@Geeven07) February 7, 2019

Incredible mix of modern art with the soul of impressionism. — Ryan Waniata (@ryanwaniata) February 5, 2019

I don’t know if I’m more terrified by the amount of dolls or impressed by the piece.

I think impressed wins. — Katlyss (@Katlysss) February 4, 2019

Deininger is a Rhode Island-based artist who likes to explore assemblage in two-dimensional paper collages. Using various mediums, he uses photographs and materials from popular culture, including Barbie dolls.

Taking to Colossal about how he got started on this type of art, Deininger said that he was “experimenting with the physical qualities of paint and abstraction in both material and imagery.”