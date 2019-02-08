Toggle Menu
Look closer: This ‘painting’ is not what it appears to be and a video of it is going viral

On Twitter, the video of the artwork has garnered over eight million views, at the time of writing. Many said they couldn't believe what they were looking at.

Incredible yet terrifying! People are impressed and little horrified seeing doll heads.

Everyone loves a good optical illusion, and this time it’s a work of art that looks a lot like a painting, but isn’t one. This video that’s going viral on Twitter and Instagram, looks like a painting of a man’s face on a canvas, but is actually a piece of ‘sculptural assemblages’.

In a video going viral on social media, the artwork by Thomas Deininger is revealed to be more than a painting. It reveals how the artwork was created,  not with the use of colours and a brush, but by assembling hundreds of everyday items, mostly discarded things.

Watch the video here:

The artwork that features broken dolls, old photographs and fishing nets, has got everyone talking online.

On Twitter, the video has garnered over eight million views, at the time of writing. Many said they couldn’t believe what they were looking at. While most were impressed, others agreed that it’s a little spooky to see so many dolls’ heads and it made them uncomfortable.

Deininger is a Rhode Island-based artist who likes to explore assemblage in two-dimensional paper collages. Using various mediums, he uses photographs and materials from popular culture, including Barbie dolls.

Taking to Colossal about how he got started on this type of art, Deininger said that he was “experimenting with the physical qualities of paint and abstraction in both material and imagery.”

