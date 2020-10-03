This YouTuber’s hilarious video on ‘if food items were people’ is a social media hit

The video was trending on YouTube with over 1 million views and garnered a great feedback from most people on the platform.

Although it’s been two months, Yashraj Mukhate’s Kokilaben rap song continues to enjoy popularity on social media. Now, noted YouTuber Prajakta Koli has featured the Aurangabad-based music producer to create an “official video” of the song, using real heroes in the kitchen — food items.

In her latest video on her channel ‘Mostly Sane’, Koli has come up with a funny way to answer the buzzing question ‘Rasode mai kaun tha‘. From a war between butter chicken and butter paneer to a face-off between pani puri and sushi, the video takes references from popular culture to show which desi food item would win the war.

Will it be pizza, or everyone’s favourite Maggi? The video has left left netizens laughing out loud. Watch it here:

The video was trending on YouTube with over 1 million views and garnered great feedback from most people on the platform. While many loved The Office reference of ‘identity theft is not a joke’, a few were disappointed that channa didn’t feature in a ‘Rasode mai kaun tha’ spoof.

Here’s how people reacted:



Ever since the rap video went viral in August, it has led to hilarious memes, ads, parody videos and was used by law enforcement agencies as well to create awareness.

