This viral video of men dancing to ‘Jimikki Kammal’ is giving people #SquadGoals

‘Jimikki Kammal’, the peppy song from the Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam became the song of the season ever since it was released in 2017 and its fame was such that it went viral globally and even American TV host Jimmy Kimmel said he loved it. And two years down the line, just when we thought the craze around the song has faded, we came across another viral video. Yes, in a footage doing rounds on Instagram, a group of men dancing to the hit song at a wedding in Kerala is giving people #SquadGoals.

Complimenting the foot-tapping number, the groom along with his friends and relatives, even elderly men were seen dancing their hearts out at the wedding. The video has been shared on multiple accounts on the photo-video sharing app and has created a huge buzz online.

Wearing traditional mundu, the men are seen mimicking the hit songs steps leaving people all around thrilled.

While some couldn’t stop tagging their friends asking them to recreate the iconic hit at their own weddings, others were impressed how members of the family all came along together, where age was no bar to participate in the performance. “Nothing says FUN like uncles hitting the dance floor,” remarked one user on the video, while another wrote, “Sending this to dad so that he can practice for my wedding.”