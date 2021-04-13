Viral video that shows a woman’s struggle to parallel park wins internet with the twist in the end

One of the biggest challenges while learning how to drive is acing parallel parking. Now, a driver’s epic struggle as she attempts to park her sedan in a ‘not so spot’ has started a laughing riot online.

In a video shared by Twitter user @cheembeam, a woman is seen repeatedly trying to park her car in between two already parked cars along a wall. Although the gap between the parked vehicles is ample, yet the woman seemed to have a hard time. One woman walking a dog was also captured in the frame, as she picked her pet to keep it away from the amateur driver.

At on point, the driver is seen getting off the vehicle and counting her steps in the given space as she tries to measure if she can fit it in! Finally, a fellow driver and onlooker comes to her help and patiently guides her to park the car. In the end she was seen successfully parking it and giving a hug to the kind stranger for all her help. But what got many laughing online was the fact that the helper was the driver of the car parked behind the woman, who smoothly drove away after helping her!

The video is going viral with more 10 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! 😩😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO — Stepmother of Dragons 🐲 (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021

“Btw, I’m not laughing at homegirl trying to parallel park, I’m laughing at the woman who helped her at the end,” the Twitter user who shared the clip wrote in a following comment.

As the clip went viral leaving people laughing out loud, many also sympathised with her saying parallel parking is not always easy. However, what really moved all was the hug in the end of the clip and how the fellow driver smoothly drove away.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip:

Oh my god https://t.co/m7RUuAwFaK — Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) April 13, 2021

Omg actually dying 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dtsg1ympHE — Bert with an E (@BtotheHtotheT) April 13, 2021

This is everything you need to know about comedy. https://t.co/e0cZ3GYOpU — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) April 13, 2021

they need to put parallel parking back on that damn driving test 😭 https://t.co/EU2673ku5Y — sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) April 13, 2021

OMG the ending 🤣😂 I fell on the floor 💀 https://t.co/9Xw6StehGL — 𝓣𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪 𝓣𝓪𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓪𝔀𝓪 (@Takanawa816) April 13, 2021

an actual representation of me tryna parallel park https://t.co/QIhBwYp7Zy — snooki (@leyvaarelyy) April 13, 2021

This is where I’m at. As the father of one teen driver (and another one that will be starting shortly), you have to teach them how to do these things. Clearly no one had taught that driver how to parallel park, so this lady was actually doing her a kindness. — BeCuriousNotJudgmental (@bdonedone) April 12, 2021

I’m also dying at how she measured the paces. “Ok, the parking space is 20 hands long, and my car is 14 hands long. This should work, in theory.” — langston hued ひ🐍 (@glassgalaxi) April 12, 2021

I’m sorry, did she start counting steps???? pic.twitter.com/cwpl065IEY — mai (@maimaiapplepie) April 12, 2021

She needed to learn 😭😭 — Niesh 🌞 (@love_niesh) April 12, 2021