Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Viral video that shows a woman’s struggle to parallel park wins internet with the twist in the end

At on point the driver gets off the vehicle and tries to measure the space by counting her steps, trying to understand if her car can fit there.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 6:15:54 pm

One of the biggest challenges while learning how to drive is acing parallel parking. Now, a driver’s epic struggle as she attempts to park her sedan in a ‘not so spot’ has started a laughing riot online.

In a video shared by Twitter user @cheembeam, a woman is seen repeatedly trying to park her car in between two already parked cars along a wall. Although the gap between the parked vehicles is ample, yet the woman seemed to have a hard time. One woman walking a dog was also captured in the frame, as she picked her pet to keep it away from the amateur driver.

At on point, the driver is seen getting off the vehicle and counting her steps in the given space as she tries to measure if she can fit it in! Finally, a fellow driver and onlooker comes to her help and patiently guides her to park the car. In the end she was seen successfully parking it and giving a hug to the kind stranger for all her help. But what got many laughing online was the fact that the helper was the driver of the car parked behind the woman, who smoothly drove away after helping her!

The video is going viral with more 10 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

“Btw, I’m not laughing at homegirl trying to parallel park, I’m laughing at the woman who helped her at the end,” the Twitter user who shared the clip wrote in a following comment.

As the clip went viral leaving people laughing out loud, many also sympathised with her saying parallel parking is not always easy. However, what really moved all was the hug in the end of the clip and how the fellow driver smoothly drove away.

Here’s how people reacted to the clip:

