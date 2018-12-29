This video of pregnant woman dancing with her doctor before delivery has Twitterati delighted

A video of a pregnant woman dancing with her doctor minutes before her delivery has delighted many online. The footage now going viral shows the woman in hospital uniform dancing her heart out to ‘Girls like to swing’ from Dil Dhadakne Do. And it’s not just her, a female doctor too joins her as the duo shows off their dancing skills shaking a leg to the peppy jazz number originally featuring Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.

With few twirls and sassy moves, it shows the mother-to-be relaxed and enjoying before she was set for her caesarian surgery. The footage garnered a lot of attention after it was shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, who said it happened in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Watch the video here:

Just a few minutes before the C-section delivery, the Doctor and the patient perform a nice jig. This happened in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/ZOlzIhbQ8c — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 28, 2018

As the footage went viral, the woman in the video came forward to give a back-story and reassured everyone that it there was no reason to doubt the intentions of the doctor as she is a choreographer and has been dancing throughout her pregnancy.

Thanks for sharing this ❤️️@hvgoenka sir. People who are doubting my doctor’s intentions let me clear it was my second pregnancy and my first one also c-sec with the history of breech baby. So after completing my 9 months n few days we planned for c-sec. — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018

And yes people should not follow this blindly it was easy for me as I m a choreographer n hv danced throughout my pregnancy. But certainly dance is best excercise during in pregnancy to stay happy n Fit if done in proper supervision 👍 — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018

Many loved the video and said it’s a good way to relax before the surgery.

Always good to have chilled out gynaes. Mine put on the FM and went for a small stroll. The entire bunch of female docs and staffers made what can be a harrowing experience full of jokes and laughter 💕 https://t.co/C2ZkUhOdQu — Preeti Bakaya (@PreetiBChopra) December 29, 2018

Three cheers to the doctor who could instill this confidence in her patient and I wish all my patients are like her. https://t.co/tzzYngjkwW — Dr Jagadish J Hiremut (@Kaalateetham) December 29, 2018

Interesting way to reduce stress https://t.co/McQKVUqcFm — (Arun kulkarni) (@kulkarniaruns) December 29, 2018

Totally adorable!!!! Brave lady!! Best way to relax!!! https://t.co/vs2yL0lfMe — re (@re4clay) December 29, 2018

Wishh I had been Punjabi enough to do this jig before I went into labor all those years back.

And dear Ludhiana doc, tussi rock!@PickleJarIN https://t.co/Pf9xXkA7S8 — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) December 29, 2018

It is so beautiful and pleasant to watch. What a nice moment they have chosen to make their dance moves and the energy and warmth they displayed. Hats off. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/AFQUFTKv4w — ganram (@ganesan312) December 28, 2018