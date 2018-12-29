This video of pregnant woman dancing with her doctor before delivery has Twitterati delighted

Toggle Menu
The footage now going viral shows the woman donning a hospital uniform dancing her heart out to 'Girls like to swing' from Dil Dhadakne Do.

With few twirls and sassy moves, it shows the mother-to-be relaxed and enjoying before she was set for her caesarian surgery. (Source: Harsh Goenka/ Twitter)

A video of a pregnant woman dancing with her doctor minutes before her delivery has delighted many online. The footage now going viral shows the woman in hospital uniform dancing her heart out to ‘Girls like to swing’ from Dil Dhadakne Do. And it’s not just her, a female doctor too joins her as the duo shows off their dancing skills shaking a leg to the peppy jazz number originally featuring Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.

With few twirls and sassy moves, it shows the mother-to-be relaxed and enjoying before she was set for her caesarian surgery. The footage garnered a lot of attention after it was shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, who said it happened in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Watch the video here:

As the footage went viral, the woman in the video came forward to give a back-story and reassured everyone that it there was no reason to doubt the intentions of the doctor as she is a choreographer and has been dancing throughout her pregnancy.

Many loved the video and said it’s a good way to relax before the surgery.

 

