Praise pours in for Sushma Swaraj after her meeting with repatriated Hamid Ansari

After spending three years in a Peshawar jail, Hamid Nehal Ansari was finally released and returned to India on Tuesday.

Indian National Hamid Ansari who came to India after being released from a Pakistan jail meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Hamid Nehal Ansari was released from a Pakistan prison on Tuesday, six years after he was caught for allegedly crossing over into Pakistan illegally. On Wednesday, he met with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi to express his gratitude, and the meeting got the minister a lot of praise.

Ansari was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 and was sentenced to a three-year jail term in December 2015 for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card. Although Pakistan initially claimed that Ansari was an “Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan”, it said that he had entered the country to look for a girl he fell in love with.

After meeting the minister, ANI reported that Ansari’s mother told Swaraj, “Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai.”

