Praise pours in for Sushma Swaraj after her meeting with repatriated Hamid Ansari

Hamid Nehal Ansari was released from a Pakistan prison on Tuesday, six years after he was caught for allegedly crossing over into Pakistan illegally. On Wednesday, he met with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi to express his gratitude, and the meeting got the minister a lot of praise.

Ansari was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 and was sentenced to a three-year jail term in December 2015 for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card. Although Pakistan initially claimed that Ansari was an “Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan”, it said that he had entered the country to look for a girl he fell in love with.

After meeting the minister, ANI reported that Ansari’s mother told Swaraj, “Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai.”

#WATCH Indian National Hamid Ansari who came to India after being released from a Pakistan jail yesterday, meets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. His mother tells EAM “Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai.” pic.twitter.com/FQEzz99Ohm — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

Sushma ji zindabad, India-Pakistan dosti zindabad 🇮🇳🇵🇰 https://t.co/nmKgvPQxcN — Rafale Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 19, 2018

I had teary eyes while watching https://t.co/FWsH2ZgSBf — Amit Pandey (@theamitpandey3) December 19, 2018

So heartning to see this . Nice to see our citizen is back home safe n sound . https://t.co/MglQC7guzs — INDIAN FIRST (@Surya_God) December 19, 2018

This made me cry 😊 https://t.co/AiyRNkQbaE — Khamman Ghani (@Ajeeb_n_garib) December 19, 2018

Honourable Mam @SushmaSwaraj is one of the best ministers and a great External Affairs Minister this country has had. Seeing all the work that she has done in the past four years makes me happy and possibly very underrated in the current cabinet. Jai Hind. https://t.co/x6v6fXNlFW — Ratnam Agarwal (@ratnamagarwal) December 19, 2018

We are proud of our EAM @SushmaSwaraj Congratulations to Hamid Ansari and his family!!! https://t.co/GNUN1tvLOd — Kalpana Chatterjee (@kalpana_kptc52) December 19, 2018

Great leader with huge courage and pure honesty .. 🙏Respect🙏@SushmaSwaraj Ji https://t.co/KHsfDBYqin — Alok Raghuwanshi (@araghuwanshi6) December 19, 2018

One lady I admire a lot, her office definitely has set a standard. https://t.co/GjIxNYky5i — Munish (@testuser3124) December 19, 2018

@SushmaSwaraj I have Political , ideological differences with your party& it’s leadership,still I have zilch doubt to say that you are most humane face of this government.@MEAIndia https://t.co/TMVDTn9928 — Nitin Shriwas (@nitinshriwas88) December 19, 2018