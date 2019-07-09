Viral video: Shikhar Dhawan works out with his five-year-old son

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan may have been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, but that doesn’t mean the Indian opener has stopped training. And a video posted by the Indian cricketer with his “favourite workout partner” has gone viral.

In the video, Dhawan is seen training with his son Zoravar at home, in which they are doing some basic exercises and having a blast at the same time. From crunches to pushups, the five-year-old excitedly joins his father in doing the exercises.

Watch the video here:

The video was widely appreciated with a lot of praise for ‘junior Shikhar’. Many said that they are missing the opener on the field but are happy to see that he is recovering well and getting some time with his family.

Dhawan was injured during India’s clash against Australia in which he scored a match-winning century. Dhawan was ruled out from participating in the World Cup due to a hairline fracture in his left thumb.