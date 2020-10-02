A video of four brothers dancing to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ is a hit on the internet

The dance routine to the peppy tune was loved by desi and foreigners alike.

Four brothers who run the popular TikTok and Instagram handle ‘The Williams Family’ discovered Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi’s evergreen hit ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and a video .of them dancing to it is a hit on social media.

Their choreographed performance to the song that features elements of hip-hop dance took Instagram by storm and the video got over 4 million views.

The siblings have appeared in numerous dance competitions including America’s Got Talent’s and NBC’s World of Dance in the past.

While Indians fans were delighted to see the 90s song still making waves on the internet, many who discovered the song said that it seems to exude happy vibes.

