Friday, October 02, 2020
A video of four brothers dancing to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ is a hit on the internet

The choreographed performance to the song that features elements of hip-hop dance took Instagram by storm and the  video got over 4 million views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 2, 2020 1:53:30 pm
daler mehndi, Tunak Tunak Tun Video, foreigners dance Tunak Tunak Tun, Tunak Tunak Tun williams family, viral videos, indian expressThe dance routine to the peppy tune was loved by desi and foreigners alike.

Four brothers who run the popular TikTok and Instagram handle ‘The Williams Family’ discovered Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi’s evergreen hit ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and a video .of them dancing to it is a hit on social media.

The siblings have appeared in numerous dance competitions including America’s Got Talent’s and NBC’s World of Dance in the past.

While Indians fans were delighted to see the 90s song still making waves on the internet, many who discovered the song said that it seems to exude happy vibes.

