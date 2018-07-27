This video of a dog pushing its human’s wheelchair is melting hearts

After a tragic accident the man had been tied to his wheelchair and the dog often helps him in whatever way it can. After a tragic accident the man had been tied to his wheelchair and the dog often helps him in whatever way it can.

A heartwarming video of a dog pushing the wheelchair of his differently-abled owner is going viral. The video of the dog, Digong, pushing his human Danilo Alarcon’s wheelchair on the streets of Davao in Philippines has been melting hearts online.

Facebook user Faith Revilla spotted Alarcon and Digong on a drive home with her husband, Danjo, according to a report by Dodo. She captured the moment from her car and shared the touching footage on Facebook.

It shows the young pooch helping Alarcon navigate the streets of Davao by pushing the chair with his nose.

“The wheelchair pushing started when Digong saw Danilo stop and rest while manoeuvring his wheelchair, and the dog just out of the blue started pushing his wheelchair using its head,” the woman was quoted as saying in the report.

Watch the video here:

Alarcon reportedly met with an accident injuring his spinal cord a few years back, and has been in a wheelchair ever since. He has had Digong since he was born, and share a great bond.

