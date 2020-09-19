scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 19, 2020
'Marvellous': This Avengers Assemble video with a desi spin has social media hooked

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2020 6:56:23 pm
Marvel Studios may have announced the end of an era with the Avengers: Endgame, however, the film continues to enjoy popularity among fans around the world. And arguably, one of the most loved scene is from film’s climax — the assembling of all superheroes. Now, a desi version of the scene has left netizens impressed.

In an undated video going viral online, a group of young boys are seen recreating the famous scene in what seems like a rural setting. The video shows the different ‘Avengers’ played by the boys, using desi props, as people are dubbing it as the best jugaad.

While one is seen holding a tire to resemble Captain America’s shield, another playing Hawkeye was seen holding a bow made with cane — all six of them jumping out of a small water reservoir.

People on social media loved the ingenuity and efforts put in by the boys to create the popular segment of the hit film, tagging the franchise’s makers to see the reproduction.

The Avengers Assemble challenge gained popularity after the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and went onto become of the top trends across social media sites that continued even in 2020, particularly on TikTok. Last year, ‘Avengers Assemble’ scene recreated by Olympic divers broke the internet.

