‘Marvellous’: This Avengers Assemble video with a desi spin has social media hooked

The Indian version of the Avengers assemble in a rural setting it hit online.

Marvel Studios may have announced the end of an era with the Avengers: Endgame, however, the film continues to enjoy popularity among fans around the world. And arguably, one of the most loved scene is from film’s climax — the assembling of all superheroes. Now, a desi version of the scene has left netizens impressed.

In an undated video going viral online, a group of young boys are seen recreating the famous scene in what seems like a rural setting. The video shows the different ‘Avengers’ played by the boys, using desi props, as people are dubbing it as the best jugaad.

While one is seen holding a tire to resemble Captain America’s shield, another playing Hawkeye was seen holding a bow made with cane — all six of them jumping out of a small water reservoir.

Namma Desi Avengers..😜 pic.twitter.com/Vba0w1XbPz — जय श्री राम Bultyy Jaglan 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@bultyy_jaglan) September 19, 2020

People on social media loved the ingenuity and efforts put in by the boys to create the popular segment of the hit film, tagging the franchise’s makers to see the reproduction.

This is the best video you will see on Twitter today (also you will watch it on repeat) 🙌💖 https://t.co/H4li0zivwc — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 19, 2020

Make way for the Atmanirbhar Avengers! https://t.co/dQ1EnXyOYb — Gaurav Chattur (@chatturg) September 19, 2020

One of the best videos I’ve seen 🔥 That ‘Thor’ hammer at the end 💥💥 — Vin#19🏆 (@vagabondvinoth) September 19, 2020

This is best marvel retake 👌🏻👌🏻 — Surya (@SnsThpbaxter) September 19, 2020

Laughed so hard😂😂😂

Thank you for uplifting the spirits. https://t.co/iShcPiIZUu — Grouchy Maxx (@ElmaGoldwyn) September 19, 2020

O God! So awesome.

They took so much effort only to shoot the video on portrait.😐 — Aushim Gupta (@aushimgupta) September 19, 2020

Wow … Fantabulous !! That hammer part was beat of all 👏👏👏 — Najam نجم (@TheSNFD) September 19, 2020

The Avengers Assemble challenge gained popularity after the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and went onto become of the top trends across social media sites that continued even in 2020, particularly on TikTok. Last year, ‘Avengers Assemble’ scene recreated by Olympic divers broke the internet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd