Toggle Menu
‘Rajasthan ka rashtrapati kaun?’: Answers to this prank question will leave you baffledhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/this-video-of-citizens-answering-questions-about-indian-politics-will-leave-you-baffled-5502823/

‘Rajasthan ka rashtrapati kaun?’: Answers to this prank question will leave you baffled

The most shocking answer comes right at the end when one says, Kejriwal and Narendra Modi are one and the same! Yes, you read it right.

rajasthan election, madhya pradesh election, rajasthan president video, rajasthan ka rashtrapati video, funny election video, india news, indian express
The shocking answers have left many worried online.

Imagine walking down the street and someone threw this question at you, ‘Who is the president of Rajasthan?’ Baffled, right? But surprisingly, a group of millennials didn’t find anything odd with the question and were left scratching their heads looking for an answer. As part of a social experiment, random people were asked who should “Rahul Gandhi appoint as the state’s president?” after Congress won in the Rajasthan assembly elections a few days back. While most didn’t seem interested in politics, none realised that a state has a chief minister and not a president!

The video, going viral across social media platforms, shows presenters asking various people about the president of many states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. And the answers will blow your mind. Particularly where one says “Lalu Prasad Yadav” when asked about UP’s president!

And that’s not all, the most shocking answer comes right at the end of the video when someone says, Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi are one and the same!

Watch the video here:

The video has got everyone talking online. While some found it hilarious, others raised doubts on the collective intelligence of these motley group of people thinking they might have voted or will vote in the future elections and the country’s fate relies on these people.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android