‘Rajasthan ka rashtrapati kaun?’: Answers to this prank question will leave you baffled

Imagine walking down the street and someone threw this question at you, ‘Who is the president of Rajasthan?’ Baffled, right? But surprisingly, a group of millennials didn’t find anything odd with the question and were left scratching their heads looking for an answer. As part of a social experiment, random people were asked who should “Rahul Gandhi appoint as the state’s president?” after Congress won in the Rajasthan assembly elections a few days back. While most didn’t seem interested in politics, none realised that a state has a chief minister and not a president!

Advertising

The video, going viral across social media platforms, shows presenters asking various people about the president of many states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. And the answers will blow your mind. Particularly where one says “Lalu Prasad Yadav” when asked about UP’s president!

And that’s not all, the most shocking answer comes right at the end of the video when someone says, Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi are one and the same!

Watch the video here:

The video has got everyone talking online. While some found it hilarious, others raised doubts on the collective intelligence of these motley group of people thinking they might have voted or will vote in the future elections and the country’s fate relies on these people.

And we expect them to choose responsible government.

1st we all voters have to be responsible than only we can elect responsible government. — MD SHAHOUD ALAM (@RealShahoud) December 20, 2018

Watch this . These are the people of our nation … and you expect the nation to progress and ask for their prudent voting….. https://t.co/FO6tEGu3oa — Arindam 🇮🇳 (@Hello_lonliness) December 20, 2018

Good lord!! These people are going to vote?? Immaa dieee https://t.co/9aEbXV8Tgc — Zijah Sherwani (@Zijah_Sherwani) December 20, 2018

I’m ugly but at least I have a brain and good sense of humour.

🙄 https://t.co/ERyf4tz6U7 — अंकुश अजय तिवारी (@ankushtiwari_) December 20, 2018

This, if not doctored and true, is absolutely unbelievable… https://t.co/MCqhpZPUER — Anup Gupta (@anupgupta61) December 20, 2018

Super Intelligent generation next 😏 I don’t know on what basis people say this generation is smarter than the previous ones. Looking for info on google doesn’t indicate smartness https://t.co/oVXeehrz7t — Anand Sanghvi 🇮🇳 (@andysanghvi) December 20, 2018

Rajasthan ka rashtrapati , Mp ka rashtrapati. Modi hi kejriwal 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1d4tRKrRrz — 🇮🇳Dipa Siddhapura (@dipasiddhapura) December 19, 2018

I have never laughed harder! 😂Ignorance is bliss indeed! 😇These youngsters don’t know how blessed they are! 🙃

As they say in Punjabi:

Kōi mré, kōi jeevé

Suthrā ghōl patāsé peevé! https://t.co/t48yjIOPvk — Jeena Singh (@jeenasingh5) December 19, 2018

Students from batch of MA in entire political science from @Jiolnstitute https://t.co/UuOg9LHhSr — Shubham Tomar (@Shubhamtomarr) December 19, 2018

Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit; Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.

Our youths have neither the knowledge nor the wisdom.

Hope they heard this:

Padhega India tabhi toh badhega India????😔😔😔 https://t.co/OClBBN3Grm — Khushboo Singh. (@khush_boozing) December 20, 2018