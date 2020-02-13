Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
A couple used video calling for their roka ceremony and a clip of it is going viral

The priest and family members are seen gathering near the two mobile phones to bless the couple, while others take photos and videos of the ceremony. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2020 4:40:32 pm
online roka, gujarati family online roka, indian family online engagement, online engagement, digital india, metro park, viral videos, indian express “We are finally living the digital life,” one commented on the video.

The future bride and groom weren’t physically present for the ceremony but one Gujarati family went ahead with the roka ceremony using video calling, and a clip of the ceremony is going viral. A roka ceremony is performed to get the consent of the man and woman to the wedding.

The video doing the rounds on social media and instant messaging apps shows a Gujarati family conducting the ceremony with two mobile phones kept on ceremonial wooden stools. Other ceremony-related items and gifts like jewellery are also visible.

One mobile phone has a ceremonial teeka applied on the screen while the one through which the future bride called in was covered with a traditional dupatta. The priest and family members are seen gathering near the stools to bless the couple, while others take photos and videos of the ceremony.

Watch the video:

 

As the clip went viral, netizens were in splits. Here are some reactions to the viral video

Others tagged actor Ranvir Shorey as the video reminded them about his latest web series Metro Park. The series is a comedy centred around a Gujarati family that has been living in the US for 25 years and is trying their best to teach their children Indian culture and values. Shorey also retweeted the video.

