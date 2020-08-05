scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
A video of Afghan children caught carrying chicks in their pockets has netizens in splits

The boys were seen walking away with the birds in their pockets, and netizens said it was impossible not to let them go after seeing "such cuteness".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 3:38:15 pm
People loved their innocence and how they showed the chicks hidden in their pockets. (@qudsia_qanbary/Twitter)

A video of three children in Afghanistan caught while walking with chicks in their pockets has brought smiles to the faces of netizens.

The undated 33-second video shared by Twitter user Qudsia Qanbary (@qudsia_qanbary), who says she’s a maths teacher from Afghanistan, shows three boys walking when a man stops them and asks what’s in their pockets.

Startled, one of the boys looks at one of the others before pulling out the little chick. Then, his friend also pulls one out of his pocket. They are then seen walking away with the little birds. The tweet claimed that the chicks had been stolen by the two boys.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many online, with many netizens saying it was impossible not to let the children go after seeing “such cuteness”. Many defended the children’s actions and said they simply picked the birds to keep as pets.

In 2019, a little boy from Mizoram became an internet sensation after he accidentally ran over a chick and then took the bird to a hospital. Although the neighbour’s chick didn’t survive, little Derek Lalchhanhima won hearts online with his gesture.

