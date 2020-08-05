A video of Afghan children caught carrying chicks in their pockets has netizens in splits

People loved their innocence and how they showed the chicks hidden in their pockets. (@qudsia_qanbary/Twitter) People loved their innocence and how they showed the chicks hidden in their pockets. (@qudsia_qanbary/Twitter)

A video of three children in Afghanistan caught while walking with chicks in their pockets has brought smiles to the faces of netizens.

The undated 33-second video shared by Twitter user Qudsia Qanbary (@qudsia_qanbary), who says she’s a maths teacher from Afghanistan, shows three boys walking when a man stops them and asks what’s in their pockets.

Startled, one of the boys looks at one of the others before pulling out the little chick. Then, his friend also pulls one out of his pocket. They are then seen walking away with the little birds. The tweet claimed that the chicks had been stolen by the two boys.

Watch the video here:

جوجه مرغ دزدی توسط این جوجه‌ها😄😍 pic.twitter.com/p67XKDa2qF — Qudsia Qanbary ➐⁦ (@qudsia_qanbary) August 3, 2020

The video delighted many online, with many netizens saying it was impossible not to let the children go after seeing “such cuteness”. Many defended the children’s actions and said they simply picked the birds to keep as pets.

What if the chicks couldn’t find there way home and they mistakenly walked into their pockets thinking it’s home or they are probably helping the chicks get to their crib. These kids are hereby discharged and acquainted of all acquisition, they are free to go. — ន♬ɭ♬៣ɨ ᖱ♬ƴ០ (@sirlaqua) August 5, 2020

I love them, the cuteness, the guilt, Baarakallah. May Allah bless their lives and make them sources of happiness for their parents and society. — bmimam (@bmimam) August 5, 2020

Really loved this so much! Made my day!! This is pure innocence 😂 so damn funny!! I didn’t expect this — Waleed bin Khalid 🇵🇰 🅙 (@WaleedVibes) August 4, 2020

I saw this video yesterday and with everything going on rn, I needed something to lighten up my mood. Thank you for this! — Gum (@Gum6324) August 4, 2020

He did not take one coz he does not have pocket in his shirt. So he asked the other two to put in their pockets. 😂😂😍 — Sohaib Choudhry (@Ch__Sohaib) August 4, 2020

Very cute kids. Should have just given them the responsibility to take care of the chicks & come back to feed them & play with them. Then they will earn one and learn a valuable lesson. — Waqas Bajwa (@Waqas_A_Bajwa) August 4, 2020

So cute. They have every right to be pardoned. They are so innocent. — Dr Zahidullah Khan (@DrZahidullahKh2) August 4, 2020

See their innocent faces 😍.

They so so cute ..😂😂😂 https://t.co/HHbNNOkj1Q — ZahrahMusa Ph.D (@Zahrahmusa) August 4, 2020

i’m sewing pockets into my daughter’s kurtis/dresses too bc all my children deserve to sneak me some chicks home 😌🐣💛 https://t.co/dqFRieygie — sonya (@sonyuuuuh) August 4, 2020

If you are sad watch this 😂💖💖 https://t.co/AJ5nGQ3KQH — abeera (@slayymedical) August 4, 2020

bebe in the black is like DENY DENY DENY, ACT COOL 😂 https://t.co/t4GRfDsE8d — Sabah Malik (@sabahbanomalik) August 5, 2020

I sentence them to cuddles and kisses. https://t.co/XuzprM1ezH — Safia (@_safiamahmood) August 4, 2020

Lol. Reminds me of when my boss’ daughter put their cat in her school bag. The cat started meowing on their way to school 🤣 https://t.co/p1T15mIcXl — Fire & Ice (@fidvictor) August 5, 2020

Omg dyinggg at the cuteness of the baby humans and baby chickens in this video 😍😍😍😭😭 https://t.co/srGM2x1iyl — Bahaar e Husn (@Ru13yZ) August 4, 2020

In 2019, a little boy from Mizoram became an internet sensation after he accidentally ran over a chick and then took the bird to a hospital. Although the neighbour’s chick didn’t survive, little Derek Lalchhanhima won hearts online with his gesture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd