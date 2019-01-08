Toggle Menu
This video of a Syrian refugee meeting his family after seven years has left people in tearshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/this-video-of-a-syrian-refugee-reunited-with-his-family-after-seven-years-has-left-people-in-tears-5529074/

This video of a Syrian refugee meeting his family after seven years has left people in tears

The video started a conversation online about Australia's refugee policy and criticised ministers. But all were happy that finally they were reunited.

syrian refugees, refugee reunion, australia cambodia refugee deal, syrian refugee crisis, family reunion videos, viral videos, indian express
The emotional reunion has left people emotional online. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

A reunion video of a Syrian refugee with his family after seven long years has left people teary eyed online. The emotional moment captured on camera by ABC News is going viral.

In mid-2013 Abdullah Zalghanah boarded a perilous boat bound for Australia that was intercepted by authorities. He had to spend more than three years in immigration detention camps on Christmas Island and Nauru. Zalghanah was finally reunited with his family in Cambodia after opting to relocate from Nauru in 2016 under the Australian Government’s $55 million deal to resettle refugees, ABC News, Melbourne said. Zalghanah said he made that decision based on a promise from the government that he would be reunited with his family within four months. However, it took several years.

Mr Zalghanah received $US10,000 from the Australian government, which he put towards starting a restaurant and rebuilding his life in Cambodia now. He is now happy but called the separation, “Nothing short of cruel”.

The video started a conversation online about Australia’s refugee policy and criticised ministers. But all were happy that finally they were reunited.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Wonder Down Under': Amul's latest cartoon on India's victory against Australia is spot on
2 Smriti Irani shares a GoT mashup to survive Tuesday and leaves many in splits
3 Emotional wedding dance between bride and her terminally ill father is melting hearts online