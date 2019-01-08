This video of a Syrian refugee meeting his family after seven years has left people in tears

A reunion video of a Syrian refugee with his family after seven long years has left people teary eyed online. The emotional moment captured on camera by ABC News is going viral.

Advertising

In mid-2013 Abdullah Zalghanah boarded a perilous boat bound for Australia that was intercepted by authorities. He had to spend more than three years in immigration detention camps on Christmas Island and Nauru. Zalghanah was finally reunited with his family in Cambodia after opting to relocate from Nauru in 2016 under the Australian Government’s $55 million deal to resettle refugees, ABC News, Melbourne said. Zalghanah said he made that decision based on a promise from the government that he would be reunited with his family within four months. However, it took several years.

Watch the emotional moment a Syrian refugee is reunited with his four kids and wife in Cambodia after seven years apart pic.twitter.com/cQU3ujQUmY — ABC News (@abcnews) January 7, 2019

Mr Zalghanah received $US10,000 from the Australian government, which he put towards starting a restaurant and rebuilding his life in Cambodia now. He is now happy but called the separation, “Nothing short of cruel”.

The video started a conversation online about Australia’s refugee policy and criticised ministers. But all were happy that finally they were reunited.

Impossible to watch without tears https://t.co/IvDEOIB1Xl — Basia Cummings (@basialcummings) January 8, 2019

These are the stories I want to see coming from our border, not the ones about families being ripped apart possibly forever. https://t.co/cHrMupbCEr — Jen Skelly (@Jenlskelly) January 8, 2019

😭 I’m so pleased they’re back together. However, that it took so long, and that he was under such dreadful detention, is awful. https://t.co/aWdSqxWi61 — Fidgetpie (@ShropsFidgetpie) January 8, 2019

Trying to imagine the last 7 years of my life without my dad and I can’t that man is my best friend. This shit is sad because it’s 7years no one should have to spend away from their loved ones. His son is holding onto him for dear life. https://t.co/yJoOaxJRFL — leo (@truffledleo) January 8, 2019

Having dared to seek only safety, this man was kept separated from his family while he was held, suffering, in an Australian concentration camp on #nauru. Cambodia is the winner here. Shame on Australia. #auspol #manus https://t.co/vcxXoWP7ek — Ms Jenny Frecklington-Jones (@Triplejay58) January 8, 2019

who were the savages that tortured this man for 7 years? https://t.co/9qVmHrzxB3 — Josh Bornstein (@JoshBBornstein) January 8, 2019

This is what being human is about. Trying, where you can to make this a better planet. This one is for you @PeterDutton_MP https://t.co/1bjOw4AMRH — Dean Morelli (@Dean460) January 8, 2019

These are the kind of people that have to leave their country and make the ultimate sacrifice. Then they come to a country and get abuse. That’s not right https://t.co/1YQ46bi199 — Adam 🐘 (@RattleAndCum) January 8, 2019

This kills me! These people are enduring unimaginable suffering. Lord have mercy. https://t.co/qV4lal5y3O — Mike Pilavachi (@mikepilav) January 8, 2019

The way he tries to hug them all at the same time… 😭😭😭 https://t.co/inYv9GegvW — Martha Waim (@emmswaim) January 8, 2019

Casualties of our world’s carelessness, hypocrisy and sadistic pleasures. https://t.co/krAnKZqd5a — Furtiva Lacrima (@HistoryOfErrors) January 8, 2019

I’ve watched this several times today – my heart … Advertising Sometimes of late I’m embarrassed to be Australian. https://t.co/OgEcogyamc — Coalition Tea Lady (@ItsBouquet) January 8, 2019

Every Australian must see this reunion. Every Australian should be ashamed by it and hold #Dutton and this revolting government to account. https://t.co/idjvAzHcIl — Baroness the Lady Bucket (@Dramfire) January 8, 2019

This sure is an emotional moment, caused only by our government’s anti-refugee stance. This family could have lived here in Aus but instead they have been apart for seven years.#auspol #RefugeesWelcome https://t.co/iOI38Aoyy2 — Jack Macpherson (@latts92) January 8, 2019

All the feelings 😢. How can Australia tolerate such prolonged cruelty? https://t.co/Ob9XPx5Vff — Trevor Hutchison (@trevhutch) January 7, 2019