This video of a man doing Nagin dance on a groom’s horse has Tweeple amused

Big fat Indian weddings are all about over-the-top celebrations. And it’s often the grand entry by the bride or groom that steals the show. However, at one such recent desi wedding, it was not the dulha but one of his baarati who stole the thunder!

Hoisted on a horseback along with the groom, a man was seen doing the ‘Naagin Dance’ in a state of ecstasy. However, his eccentric moves didn’t seem to bother the groom who nonchalantly tipped the dancer with notes pressed between his lips.

Indian Marriages without Nagin Dance is boring. But this is extravaganza. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/J6jqNT6iTM — Godman Chikna of Mumbai Indians (@Madan_Chikna) May 11, 2019

While ‘Naagin Dance’ may have become a common fixture at desi wedding parties, this exaggerated version garnered a lot of attention online after the clip went viral. Some of the online users dubbed the performance as “anaconda” or “python” dance!

Anaconda dance hai ye bhaai jahar hai jahar😂😂🤣🤣 — Anupam (@anupam5566) May 12, 2019

This looks like Ajhgar Dance 😛 https://t.co/xHfMFYqhYW — Ankit Patel (@IAnkitVivekSRK) May 11, 2019

Keep reading about indian baratis’ fascination with nagin dance … this definitely beats all those hands down!!!!! I might even need to buy a new dictionary to express!!! https://t.co/L4fdcGCkyk — wHy sO sErIoUs !!! (@switlerpujo) May 12, 2019

Horse- This is your captain speaking. We are experiencing extreme turbulence. The seatbelt sign has ben turned on. https://t.co/iFIUsv5BmV — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) May 12, 2019

Classic example of the horse wondering what sort of donkey is sitting on top of him. https://t.co/uugieccmZ0 — … (@Kalamwali_Bai) May 12, 2019

