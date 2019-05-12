Toggle Menu
This video of a man doing Nagin dance on a groom's horse has Tweeple amused

Hoisted on a horseback along with the groom, a man was seen doing the 'Naagin Dance' in a state of ecstasy. However, his eccentric moves didn't seem to bother the groom who nonchalantly tipped the dancer with notes pressed between his lips. 

Many thought it wasn’t Nagin dance but should be renamed as ‘Anaconda’ dance!

Big fat Indian weddings are all about over-the-top celebrations. And it’s often the grand entry by the bride or groom that steals the show. However, at one such recent desi wedding, it was not the dulha but one of his baarati who stole the thunder!

While ‘Naagin Dance’ may have become a common fixture at desi wedding parties, this exaggerated version garnered a lot of attention online after the clip went viral.  Some of the online users dubbed the performance as “anaconda” or “python” dance!

 

