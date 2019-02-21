Toggle Menu
This adorable video of man dancing with dog to Careless Whisper will make your day!https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/this-video-of-a-man-dancing-with-a-dog-to-careless-whisper-will-make-your-day-5595029/

This adorable video of man dancing with dog to Careless Whisper will make your day!

The video garnered a lot of affection online and many said this man is giving them goals, other dog parents couldn't wait to try out with their furbabies soon.

man dancing with dog, man dance with dog, careless whisper, man dog dance careless whisper, cute animal videos, dog video, viral videos, indian express
The adorable video is melting hearts online. (Source: Paul Bronks/ Twitter)

There are some posts on social media that instantly bring smile on our faces, and one such video of a man dancing with his dog has people going gaga on Twitter. In a video going viral on Twitter, a man with his dog in arms is seen twirling around. The beautiful footage has struck a chord with many pet lovers online.

In the video, a man is seen hitting the dance floor with his fluffy friend and swaying along George Michael’s famous hit ‘Careless Whisper’. Imitating the ballroom dance moves, the man seems to have a great time with the dog and it turns around checking out other couples on the floor.

Having a bad day? Then this will make it better.

The video garnered a lot of affection online and many said this man is giving them goals, other dog parents couldn’t wait to try out with their furbabies soon. And many cracked jokes how the dog seems distracted.

Do dance with your pets?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Novak Djokovic shared an old picture with his brothers. Can you recognise him?
2 People can't stop obsessing over this shirtless statue of Abraham Lincoln
3 Kesari trailer: Twitterati come up with hilarious twists to Akshay Kumar's dialogues