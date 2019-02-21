This adorable video of man dancing with dog to Careless Whisper will make your day!

There are some posts on social media that instantly bring smile on our faces, and one such video of a man dancing with his dog has people going gaga on Twitter. In a video going viral on Twitter, a man with his dog in arms is seen twirling around. The beautiful footage has struck a chord with many pet lovers online.

In the video, a man is seen hitting the dance floor with his fluffy friend and swaying along George Michael’s famous hit ‘Careless Whisper’. Imitating the ballroom dance moves, the man seems to have a great time with the dog and it turns around checking out other couples on the floor.

Having a bad day? Then this will make it better.

Just in case the only thing missing from your day is a man dancing with a dog to Careless Whisper. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/6n822DKvKp — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 20, 2019

The video garnered a lot of affection online and many said this man is giving them goals, other dog parents couldn’t wait to try out with their furbabies soon. And many cracked jokes how the dog seems distracted.

This is everything I need right now and forever. https://t.co/UJXzAhboyt — Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) February 21, 2019

Call off the search. I have found my soulmate. https://t.co/vE8Uysd9A0 — Rhian Drummond (@RhianDrummond) February 21, 2019

How do I post this video to my dating app under “what are you looking for in a guy?” https://t.co/LwA4PXx92t — Kel Hath No Fury (@kelgerm) February 21, 2019

In these troubled times, some solace… https://t.co/kX5xMDpsFE — James Naylor (@jfnaylor) February 21, 2019

Sometimes, many times, there are some things you just absolutely *need* in your life – but are unaware of this, until you actually see and experience it.

This video is one of those times! #DogsofTwittter #GeorgeMichael #dancelife #LoveYourPetDay — Kristina (@SparklyJinx) February 21, 2019

This dog is looking around like she’s worried her husband is gonna catch her. — Brandon (@BrandonDonahe) February 21, 2019

The dog is like ” Uh oh, he’s drunk again! It’s gonna be a looong night.” — LaDivaScorpion (@AvisGra77415781) February 20, 2019

the dog is looking around like this man is not The One and he’s hoping the person he really wants to dance with will walk in just before midnight and cut in and they will dance off into the moonlight together but maybe I’m just reading too much into it 😅 — Maisha Z. Johnson (@mzjwords) February 21, 2019

Need to do this with my Maddie mooo😍🐶👍 — Stuart griffiths (@stuart73g) February 21, 2019

12/10 would dance with Loki like this to Careless whisper as well. All dogs deserve this kinda happiness too you cowards!#NationalLoveYourPetDay https://t.co/MQLVeQPnBy — Matthew (@epiclol) February 21, 2019

Proud to tell you my dogs and I often enjoy a dance together! Although we prefer The Beach Boys… https://t.co/Rc88rhYpid — Jill Ross (@jillianross10) February 21, 2019

Do dance with your pets?