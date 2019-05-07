Toggle Menu
Video of Afghan boy dancing in joy after getting prosthetic leg goes viral

Dressed in a traditional cobalt blue Payraan, the child was recorded dancing at an International Red Cross orthopaedic centre in Afghanistan after receiving a prosthetic replacement.

The little boy’s joyful dance is warming hearts online.

A video of a joyful little boy dancing his heart out at a hospital in Afghanistan is going viral on social media, with people praising his spirit. The little one, identified only as Ahmad, is seen celebrating after being fitted with a new prosthetic leg.

The small child is one of the many victims of landmine explosions in the war-torn region.

As the tweet went viral, people said they were touched by his innocence and pure joy that many said showed the resilience of the country and its people.

 

