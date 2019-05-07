Video of Afghan boy dancing in joy after getting prosthetic leg goes viral

A video of a joyful little boy dancing his heart out at a hospital in Afghanistan is going viral on social media, with people praising his spirit. The little one, identified only as Ahmad, is seen celebrating after being fitted with a new prosthetic leg.

Dressed in a traditional cobalt blue Payraan, the child was recorded dancing at an International Red Cross orthopaedic centre in Afghanistan after receiving a prosthetic replacement. The boy reportedly lost his right limb in a landmine explosion in the Logar region of Afghanistan.

The small child is one of the many victims of landmine explosions in the war-torn region.

This little boy embodies #Afghanistan: both its pain and its resilience. https://t.co/J5q8ZbN4hW — Frud Bezhan (@FrudBezhan) May 7, 2019

Ahmad received artificial limb in @ICRC_af Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He come from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile. pic.twitter.com/Sg7jJbUD2V — Roya Musawi (@roya_musawi) May 6, 2019

As the tweet went viral, people said they were touched by his innocence and pure joy that many said showed the resilience of the country and its people.

This is just delightful. So happy for this little guy! https://t.co/Z4qyEBp1Hz — Katie Clemency (@KatieClemency) May 7, 2019

Literally can’t stop watching this video. We have so much to celebrate in life. ♥️ https://t.co/2Arp8CNcjE — Sophie. (@sophiiieee__) May 7, 2019

This boy sums up #Afghanistan and #Afghans with his joyful dance. Despite all the suffering Afghans prove their resilience. I am sure this boy has come a long way from his chopped limb to the artificial one to dance. https://t.co/5gByAAMdja — Muzafar Ali (@MuzafAli) May 7, 2019

This #Afghan kid dance after getting his artificial Limb. 4 decades of war disabled millions of Afghans. Enough is enough, please stop this war! pic.twitter.com/bZ71IkfiLr — M. Shafiq Hamdam (@shafiqhamdam) May 6, 2019

What war has done to the Afghans next generation, but it is not to give up!

Even with a glimps of hope, we shall dance again! #ICRC #Afghanistan https://t.co/Tpqzye9FNx — Safiullah Taye (@safitaye1) May 6, 2019

“I can dance again!”

Ahmad lost his leg after stepping on a mine in #Logar of #Afghanistan.

He receives a prosthetic leg from an @ICRC centre. He stands and dances to an #Afghan music. This symbolises the Afghans resistance to war and optimism to the future. pic.twitter.com/v03fyADv1U — Suhrab Sirat سهراب سیرت (@SuhrabSirat) May 6, 2019