An elderly woman stood for two hours just to give high-fives to marathon runners

A video of an elderly woman greeting marathon runners enthusiastically near the finish line with high fives is being shared widely. Delighted runners at an Italian marathon are seen smiling as they raise their hands to give the woman high fives as she stands by the road with her hand outstretched.

The footage, which was captured at the Ravenna Marathon in Italy, was uploaded on several social media platforms by multiple users users.

Twitter user Köksal Akın tweeted the video saying, “I think all sports events need such a grandmother 👍🙏🤗”

The woman’s sweet gesture has even earned her the nickname of ‘Nonnina della Maratona’ online, which roughly translates to ‘Marathon Grandma’.

Watch the video her:

– I think all sports events need such a grandmother 👍🙏🤗 pic.twitter.com/aw3lZ6ITWU — Köksal Akın (@Koksalakn) December 11, 2018

According to a Daily Mail report, the woman was later identified as Valeriana Corelli, an 84-year-old woman and it turned out she stood “outside for two hours giving high fives to competitors.”

According to MarathonWorld, the president of the Ravenna Runners Club, felicitated her with a medal for her gesture of support.

And the video of the woman was shared widely across the world:

FINALLY something that can put a smile on my face today!!! 😊😊 https://t.co/DWcbyDAvnm — belle (@afiekyl) December 13, 2018

I love her I would have stopped and hugged her 😭❤ 7ayati https://t.co/HcCu0yTqq8 — AbdulRahman AlHamadi (@Burooney) December 13, 2018

This is so cute 😭😍 https://t.co/Kx7BF4l64w — Rehhh (@Rehmannnnn) December 13, 2018

People purposely ran to her for a high 5. Thats PURE motivation https://t.co/M7VyZW3tOC — Malorie (@high_mal_916) December 13, 2018

i dont do any sports events but i need this lovely grandma https://t.co/RCUJbo4k7S — D. Crease (@Esiristian) December 13, 2018

She is giving support and energy by her touch. 👋 https://t.co/SuikEmqWS2 — survive ! (@abdlzs) December 13, 2018

Look at how those people even come by from the other side of the road… https://t.co/rDyF2Gl4JL — rhst (@hnmrhst) December 13, 2018

STOP IT TWITTER…I’m the Grinch with no 💙…🙈 https://t.co/kaMP4qmIPS — paul rigby (@goater147) December 13, 2018

it must be the happiest race ever! https://t.co/tBMCoRXxmx — Muh Ikhdar Isnan I (@ikhdarisnan) December 13, 2018