An elderly woman stood for two hours just to give high-fives to marathon runners

The woman was identified as an 84-year-old woman, and she stood outside for two hours giving high fives to runners.

A video of an elderly woman greeting marathon runners enthusiastically near the finish line with high fives is being shared widely. Delighted runners at an Italian marathon are seen smiling as they raise their hands to give the woman high fives as she stands by the road with her hand outstretched.

The footage, which was captured at the Ravenna Marathon in Italy, was uploaded on several social media platforms by multiple users users.

Twitter user Köksal Akın tweeted the video saying, “I think all sports events need such a grandmother 👍🙏🤗”

The woman’s sweet gesture has even earned her the nickname of ‘Nonnina della Maratona’ online, which roughly translates to ‘Marathon Grandma’.

According to a Daily Mail report, the woman was later identified as Valeriana Corelli, an 84-year-old woman and it turned out she stood “outside for two hours giving high fives to competitors.”

According to MarathonWorld, the president of the Ravenna Runners Club, felicitated her with a medal for her gesture of support.

And the video of the woman was shared widely across the world:

