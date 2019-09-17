Nivin Pauly shares viral video of priest dancing to Kudukku from ‘Love Action Drama’

The song ‘Kudukku’ from the Malayalam film Love Action Drama has been taking the internet by storm and the the peppy beats of the song from the Nivin Pauly-starrer was one of the most popular during this year’s Onam celebrations in Kerala. Now, a video of a priest from a Delhi church dancing to the song with two others is going viral and was also shared by Pauly.

Taking to Instagram, Pauly shared a clip of the priest who he said was Father Mathew Kizhackechira from New Delhi. The priest is seen doing the best known of the dance that has gone viral. Composer Shaan Rahman’s 2017 runaway hit ‘Entammede jimikki kammal’ had also inspired many dance videos at the time.

As the priest and accompanying dancers dance to the catchy tune, the gathered crowd is seen cheering and clapping for them.

The song was an instant hit, clocking millions of views on YouTube, and spawned several dance videos during Onam and plenty of covers. Pauly has been sharing videos of people dancing to the song in different places.

Check out some of the other videos shared by the actor here:

Love Action Drama stars Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara and Aju Varghese and is the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan. Our review of the film said: “Love Action Drama is no Vadakkunokkiyanthram, but it still works, thanks to the energy that the actors bring to the screen. And, editor Vivek Harshan’s cuts and Dhyan’s non-linear screenplay keep us engaged.”