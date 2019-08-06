Toggle Menu
A video of a dog lying on its back and refusing to walk started a viral thread on Twitterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/this-video-of-a-dog-refusing-to-walk-kick-starts-adorable-thread-on-twitter-5882485/

A video of a dog lying on its back and refusing to walk started a viral thread on Twitter

As the video went viral, garnering over 3 million views, many said it was just what they needed to get through troubling times.

dog, dog video, dog refuses to walk, us shooting, cute dog videos, viral dog videos, indian express
Many dog parents shared similar scenes and the thread is melting hearts online.

In a video that has gone viral, a dog is seen laying on its back on the sidewalk as its owner tries hard to convince it to walk. Despite some cajoling and a belly rub, the dog refuses to get up and people loved it online.

The scene was filmed in New York and was posted by Steph Haberman in the wake of the two mass shootings in the US over this weekend. She shared the video and tweeted: “Not EVERYTHING is bad.”

She posted that she had taken the video of the “funny dog”  and decided to share it on Sunday. She said she was happy to make people smile.

As the video went viral, garnering over 3 million views, many said it was just what they needed to get through troubling times. Other dog owners responded by sharing photos of their pets in similar situations. The thread of adamant dogs lying on their back and refusing to walk is now going viral.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 As rains hit Delhi, people come up with memes to celebrate and complain
2 Donald Trump condemns mass shootings, gets name of place wrong despite teleprompter
3 Viral video: Man clings to train at Mumbai station but gets swept away by crowd