A video of a dog lying on its back and refusing to walk started a viral thread on Twitter

In a video that has gone viral, a dog is seen laying on its back on the sidewalk as its owner tries hard to convince it to walk. Despite some cajoling and a belly rub, the dog refuses to get up and people loved it online.

The scene was filmed in New York and was posted by Steph Haberman in the wake of the two mass shootings in the US over this weekend. She shared the video and tweeted: “Not EVERYTHING is bad.”

She posted that she had taken the video of the “funny dog” and decided to share it on Sunday. She said she was happy to make people smile.

Not EVERYTHING is bad. Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good! pic.twitter.com/ULPj6LKpvK — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 4, 2019

Saturday was a terrible day. Sunday was a terrible day. But on Saturday, I took a video of a funny dog, and on Sunday, I decided to share it. Advertising That dog video now has over a million views, which means on these terrible days, I got to make a million people smile. And that’s good. — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 5, 2019

As the video went viral, garnering over 3 million views, many said it was just what they needed to get through troubling times. Other dog owners responded by sharing photos of their pets in similar situations. The thread of adamant dogs lying on their back and refusing to walk is now going viral.

