This video of a dog apologising to his brother for eating his food is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

It’s not unusual for siblings to fight or take something from the other that doesn’t belong to them. Well, it’s the same in the furry world too! But as they say, you can’t be miffed with your partner in crime for too long. Eventually, you set things right — perhaps with little assistance from outside. This doggo’s parent intervened to set things right between her two ‘sons’ and an adorable video of two golden retrievers making up is melting hearts online.

In footage going viral, the woman is seen pulling up her furbaby, Walter after he ate his brother Kiko’s food. “Did you eat Kiko’s food?” the woman is heard saying in the video. “I sense guilt in this,” she adds as the dog sheepishly looks down.

The video continues as she scolds the dog calling him a “naughty puppy” and asks him to apologise to his brother. What happens next is heartwarming. Walter is seen walking up to Kiko and hugging him! Putting his front legs around his brother, he places his head on top of his — and it’s beautiful.

Many asked how did the owner teach him to hug and the proud mom said, they never taught him that. “The apologizing with a hug wasn’t really taught, I guess it’s just Watson’s adorable instinct of just hugging. Now he became familiar with “the hug” when he was a puppy. I watched some YouTube videos and I began to teach him to hug. But little stinker took it to the next level by himself 😂🙈💛🐶” their mom wrote in a Instagram reply.