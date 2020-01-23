Follow Us:
Thursday, January 23, 2020

This video of a ‘dedicated’ kid licking lollypop during school assembly has netizens in splits

While some dubbed the little boy as resourceful and innovative, others were nostalgic, remembering hilarious pranks and stunts they pulled off during school days.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 12:10:04 pm
virender Sehwag, child sucking lollypop during assembly, children morning assembly videos, funny children videos, viral videos, indian express, The little boy’s gesture made many nostalgic online.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag keeps his followers on Twitter entertained by posting short but funny video clips. This time, he shared a small video shot during a school assembly, which shows students and teachers singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’.

What makes the video funny is a child who licks a lollypop even as others sing the prayer in unison.

Watch the video here:

While the adorable clip left most people in splits, it also took many down memory lane. Those feeling nostalgic thanked the cricketer for reminding them of innocent days in school and some even shared what they used to carry in schooldays to do the same. A few even joked and asked if the veteran cricketer has done the same.

