This video of a ‘dedicated’ kid licking lollypop during school assembly has netizens in splits

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag keeps his followers on Twitter entertained by posting short but funny video clips. This time, he shared a small video shot during a school assembly, which shows students and teachers singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’.

What makes the video funny is a child who licks a lollypop even as others sing the prayer in unison.

Is bachhe ka alag hi Jalwa hai ! Who all remembered themselves looking at his harkat ? pic.twitter.com/e0Cmwkf5nG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 22, 2020

While the adorable clip left most people in splits, it also took many down memory lane. Those feeling nostalgic thanked the cricketer for reminding them of innocent days in school and some even shared what they used to carry in schooldays to do the same. A few even joked and asked if the veteran cricketer has done the same.

Bachpan yad aaya https://t.co/7cxzZQ9fza — tej jangid (@tejkumarjangid) January 22, 2020

Prayer apni jgh and lollypop apni jgh is bache ne dono ko khub achi tarike se nibhaya — #ICCLIVESCORE (@dreamtech11) January 22, 2020

mai to churan chatta tha…😂😂 — Pritesh Pandey (@Priteshpandey18) January 22, 2020

Sir Ye Apke Bachpan Ki Yaad To Nahi 😂😂😂😂 — 🙅Mahatma Aandhi😑🔫 (@AandhiMahatma) January 22, 2020

Mai tho Uper ke jeb me Sauf rakta tha 😂 — { मसलु } (@CrackedMasalu) January 22, 2020

यह बच्चा बहुत आगे जाएगा समय का मैक्सिमम यूटिलाइजेशन कर रहा है — सुशील सिंह✍ (@sushil_ksingh) January 22, 2020

