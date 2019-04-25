Toggle Menu
This video of a chimpanzee using Instagram like a pro is blowing people’s mindshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/this-video-of-a-chimpanzee-using-instagram-like-a-pro-is-blowing-peoples-minds-5694826/

This video of a chimpanzee using Instagram like a pro is blowing people’s minds

The animal can be seen opening the link of a photo or video of its liking and reacting to it, just like any human would do.

chimpanzee instagram, animals use mobiles, chimpanzee use mobile phone, chimpanzee use instagram, animals viral video, chimpanzee instagram viral videos, indian express
Not just scrolling, the ape selects and likes videos he likes!

Humans are no longers the sole users of social media. Now, a chimpanzee was seen effortlessly browsing through Instagram and the video has left people with their minds blown away. In a video going viral on Twitter, the giant ape is seen handling a mobile phone like a pro, going through the Insta feed like its no big deal, leaving Netizens surprised.

And it’s not just the scrolling that left people stunned, but how well the animal understands the photo and video sharing app. The ape can be seen navigating the app quite well, clicking on photos, profiles and watching videos! Yes, the animal can be seen opening the link of a photo or video of its liking and reacting to it, just like any human would do.

ALSO READ | A park ranger’s selfie with two orphaned gorillas goes viral

The one-minute clip originally shared on Instagram, which went viral on Reddit first, quickly garnered a lot of attention on Twitter too.

However, responses have been mixed. Some people were impressed by the ape’s ability to use the technology with finesse and said their parents couldn’t do it with such ease, others were worried about the impact it had on wild animals.

Share your thoughts about this video.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kim Kardashian's daughter North's 'cutest tantrum' is now a meme
2 'Don't want to but have to': Parents relate to Smriti Irani's post on letting
3 Hair 'raising' talk: Caller's remark to Pakistani anchor has netizens in splits