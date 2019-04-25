This video of a chimpanzee using Instagram like a pro is blowing people’s minds

Humans are no longers the sole users of social media. Now, a chimpanzee was seen effortlessly browsing through Instagram and the video has left people with their minds blown away. In a video going viral on Twitter, the giant ape is seen handling a mobile phone like a pro, going through the Insta feed like its no big deal, leaving Netizens surprised.

And it’s not just the scrolling that left people stunned, but how well the animal understands the photo and video sharing app. The ape can be seen navigating the app quite well, clicking on photos, profiles and watching videos! Yes, the animal can be seen opening the link of a photo or video of its liking and reacting to it, just like any human would do.

The one-minute clip originally shared on Instagram, which went viral on Reddit first, quickly garnered a lot of attention on Twitter too.

this monkey is like. properly browsing insta and it’s messing with me pic.twitter.com/9hFIQWEJsN — danny (@dsemumi) April 25, 2019

However, responses have been mixed. Some people were impressed by the ape’s ability to use the technology with finesse and said their parents couldn’t do it with such ease, others were worried about the impact it had on wild animals.

This is apparently a thing, and it’s really cool and also creeping me out. https://t.co/EdRiaYdwUo — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 25, 2019

The intuitive nature of Instagram gives us an insight into what interests this particular chimpanzee https://t.co/DnL8Xw0ztr — Jeanne Robinson (@weebeastie75) April 25, 2019

If you’re ever feeling a bit “superior” as a human in this world, here’s a video of a chimpanzee using Instagram. Note the similarities. https://t.co/KvVWCtHGtI #ThursdayThoughts #Enjoy — Dr. Julie Gurner (@drgurner) April 25, 2019

this monkey understands a phone better than my mom https://t.co/iYxzIR6EYd — montse alonso (@madmontse) April 25, 2019

At this point it’s “ a chimpanzee INFUENCER using Instagram…” https://t.co/vpyDqNhusz — Allegedly, (@so_allegedly) April 25, 2019

Its easy to dismiss this as a chimpanzee using Instagram but he is deliberately scrolling through the images and selecting ones that he finds appealing. The level of intellect required to complete what are basic tasks to a human is nothing short of extraordinary in a primate. pic.twitter.com/HmBRDQcNmY — Wayne Smith #FBPE (@waynesmith1971) April 25, 2019

Animals are amazing. Humans too (credit where it's due) are sometimes amazing in that we managed to design a device that is intuitive enough for animals to be able to understand it and use it to communicate with us. Why do we destroy their habitats? https://t.co/jOgFqpUiqv — Max (@max5vet) April 25, 2019

One day this chimp will stumble on the Harambe video and then….#PlanetOfTheApes https://t.co/lejKF6ypX0 — चौकीदार मन्या 🇮🇳 (@chanya_manya) April 25, 2019

And they’re specifically looking for videos of other chimps. Wild! https://t.co/c3eHX0Ajhr — a s h ⚭ (@ashgrxphics) April 25, 2019

This video makes me intensely uncomfortable. https://t.co/W5c4uTRfiI — Taylor Matchstick (@Spichka) April 25, 2019

dawn of the planet of the apes https://t.co/Y1FhJQc5v9 — Mariska Estelita (@mariskaestel) April 25, 2019

