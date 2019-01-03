Toggle Menu
This video of a baby elephant urging his caretaker to play is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

The animal keeps nudging the young man and after repetitive attempts when he doesn't leave his job at hand to have some fun, the elephant is seen climbing up its enclosure to pursue him to play.

The playful elephant is melting hearts online.

In an adorable video going viral, a young man is seen painting a bamboo fence, when an elephant calf tries to nudge him using its trunk. The animal keeps nudging the young man, and after repetitive attempts when he doesn’t leave his job at hand to have some fun, the elephant is seen climbing up its enclosure to pursue him to play.

According to News Ch7, Thailand the cute animal and the caretaker are friends and the one-year-old calf resides at the Mae-Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai in the camp’s nursery. The adorable video posted initially by the man, Khunseuk Danz on Facebook melted millions of hearts online and is widely being shared across social media platforms.

