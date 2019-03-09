This video explains why you can never repay a mother’s debt and it’s spot on

Even as people around the world celebrate the contributions and achievements of women on International Women’s Day, a lot about them goes unacknowledged. So, in a satire skit, Joieta Roy and Abhineet Mishra explored why most people say they can never repay a mother’s or homemaker’s debt and it’s more than just an emotional statement.

Advertising

In India, women are primarily seen as caregivers and homemakers as opposed to career-oriented breadwinners but does it mean they contribute to economy or GDP any less? Well, on papers it’s true as work of homemakers are undocumented, unpaid and never part of any GDP calculations — but what if someone actually chalked out a salary structure for all their relentless services?

From years of working for the family free of cost without any holidays or working hours, be it from cooking daily to cleaning and taking care of children, have you ever wondered what would one actually pay to such homeworkers? In case you haven’t, the duo has got it all sorted out for you.

From highlighting that mostly homemakers are not given an opportunity to choose and all their ‘works’ are just seen as an act of love and care, this skit will make you laugh but will hit you hard too.

Indian women contributed just 17 per cent of national GDP, which is less than half the global average of 37 per cent, according to a 2017 McKinsey study. Advancing women’s equality can add $12 trillion to global growth by 2025 and India can increase its GDP by 16 per cent if it achieves gender parity in the labour force, the study had stated.

Advertising

But it should be kept in mind: For a lot of work done by women, they are never paid.