This spoof song in response to Trump’s ‘it’s scary time for men’ is winning hearts online

Lynzy Lab’s song has resonated with everyone online.

In the light of recent sexual harassment allegations levied against Brett Kavanaugh, and #MeToo movement, US President Donald Trump had remarked it’s “a very scary time for young men in America.” The statement drew flak online and many had slammed the POTUS for his comment. Now, in a sarcastic take, a woman wrote a song to counter it and it is going viral.

Playing the ukulele, choreographer Lynzy Lab came up with a song that has struck a chord with millions of people across the globe, earning more than three million views in less than 24 hours.

“I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone, I can’t open up my windows when I’m home alone, I can’t go to a bar without a chaperone and I can’t wear a miniskirt if it’s the only one I own,” she highlighted the everyday struggles of a woman. And as if all that was not relatable and loved enough, in a direct attack to Trump and Kavanaugh, she said: “I can’t speak out about my rapist after 35 years’’.

Watch the video here:

Share your thoughts about the song in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd