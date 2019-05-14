Watch: Soulful performance by mother-daughter duo is going viral

There are plenty of musical covers on the internet, but one beautiful rendition of a Bollywood song is going viral not just for the singing but also the amazing jugalbandi between a mother and daughter .

In a video that’s now going viral, Facebook user Shubhra Agnihotri performed a beautiful version of singer Sona Mohapatra’s song ‘Jiya Lage Na Tum Bin Mora’ from the film Talaash. But it gained a lot of traction online as her mother, noted tabla exponent Sangita Agnihotri, played the tabla to her singing.

The video was posted on Facebook on the occasion of Mother’s Day, and the video of the beautiful performance by the mother and daughter is going viral.

And if you liked this performance, here’s another video of the two of them jamming together.