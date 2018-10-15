WATCH: This song about consent in the time of #MeToo movement in India is going viral for the right reasons

Playing the song on a ukelele, she underlined, “Not a No, not a Maybe, boy you need a, yes, otherwise it won’t be considered a yes.” (Source: Sukhnidh Kaur/ Instagram)

With #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, a Mumbai-based woman has come up with a song to convey an important message about consent. Sukhnidh Kaur, a legal aid counsellor, in a hard-hitting song described various situations when consent is misinterpreted.

Kaur wrote, “Lines are blurred and grey, Boy you better learn to navigate”. Playing the song on a ukelele, she underlined, “Not a No, not a Maybe, boy you need a, yes, otherwise it won’t be considered a yes.”

Watch the video here:

