Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • WATCH: This song about consent in the time of #MeToo movement in India is going viral for the right reasons

WATCH: This song about consent in the time of #MeToo movement in India is going viral for the right reasons

Saying that as men often get confused to what is consent, Kaur wrote, "Lines are blurred and grey, Boy you better learn to navigate".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 6:44:41 pm

me too, conent song, mj akbar, me too movement india, anti sexual harassment song, indian express, viral videos, Playing the song on a ukelele, she underlined, “Not a No, not a Maybe, boy you need a, yes, otherwise it won’t be considered a yes.” (Source: Sukhnidh Kaur/ Instagram)

With #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, a Mumbai-based woman has come up with a song to convey an important message about consent. Sukhnidh Kaur, a legal aid counsellor, in a hard-hitting song described various situations when consent is misinterpreted.

Kaur wrote, “Lines are blurred and grey, Boy you better learn to navigate”. Playing the song on a ukelele, she underlined, “Not a No, not a Maybe, boy you need a, yes, otherwise it won’t be considered a yes.”

Watch the video here:

Share your thoughts about the song in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Buzzing Now
Advertisement