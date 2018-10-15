WATCH: This song about consent in the time of #MeToo movement in India is going viral for the right reasons

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 6:44:41 pm
With #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, a Mumbai-based woman has come up with a song to convey an important message about consent. Sukhnidh Kaur, a legal aid counsellor, in a hard-hitting song described various situations when consent is misinterpreted.
Kaur wrote, “Lines are blurred and grey, Boy you better learn to navigate”. Playing the song on a ukelele, she underlined, “Not a No, not a Maybe, boy you need a, yes, otherwise it won’t be considered a yes.”
Share your thoughts about the song in comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App