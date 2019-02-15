Toggle Menu
This adaption of Beauty and the Beast slams racial prejudices, and is a must watch

The short film doesn't restrict to talking about white princes just that but takes it a step further as Belle asks “What kind of brown are you?” The short-film challenges many things that have been normalised in popular culture and shouldn't be missed.

With witty one-liners, the film raises serious questions about representation in popular culture.

Beauty and the Beast is one of the most popular fairy tales among children and the popularity of the Disney films has only helped. Although it’s a beloved children’s tale, many adults have questioned why a scary looking beast turned into a white, handsome prince. Questioning the inherent bias and prejudices about people of colour, Indian actor-director Dhruv Uday Singh has released a satirical sketch called ‘Beauty and the East’.

Disney itself has begun to buck the trend with films like Moana, Aladdin and Mulan, featuring non-white heroes and Singh in the skit questions the improper representation of race and gender in popular culture. Filled with punchy one-liners, the skit focus on the climax of the film where Singh wakes up transformed from a beast to a prince to see Belle (played by Cate Scott Campbell), except that he isn’t a stereotypical white guy but a brown man.

Given the 2017 version of the film—starring Emma Watson—also cast Dan Stevens as the ‘Beast’, and Singh questions how a brown ‘man-dog’ turns into a white man.

The short-film challenges many things that have been normalised in popular culture and is a treat to watch. Watch it till the end so that you don’t miss the general misconception about brown-skinned people.

Beauty and the Beast was originally written in French (La Belle et la Bête) by novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve.

