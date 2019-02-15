This adaption of Beauty and the Beast slams racial prejudices, and is a must watch

Beauty and the Beast is one of the most popular fairy tales among children and the popularity of the Disney films has only helped. Although it’s a beloved children’s tale, many adults have questioned why a scary looking beast turned into a white, handsome prince. Questioning the inherent bias and prejudices about people of colour, Indian actor-director Dhruv Uday Singh has released a satirical sketch called ‘Beauty and the East’.

Disney itself has begun to buck the trend with films like Moana, Aladdin and Mulan, featuring non-white heroes and Singh in the skit questions the improper representation of race and gender in popular culture. Filled with punchy one-liners, the skit focus on the climax of the film where Singh wakes up transformed from a beast to a prince to see Belle (played by Cate Scott Campbell), except that he isn’t a stereotypical white guy but a brown man.

Given the 2017 version of the film—starring Emma Watson—also cast Dan Stevens as the ‘Beast’, and Singh questions how a brown ‘man-dog’ turns into a white man.

The short-film challenges many things that have been normalised in popular culture and is a treat to watch. Watch it till the end so that you don’t miss the general misconception about brown-skinned people.

Watch the video here: (Strong language, viewers discretion is advised)

Beauty and the Beast was originally written in French (La Belle et la Bête) by novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve.