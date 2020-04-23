This quirky ‘quarantine fashion show’ organised by two US influencers is hit online

Originally uploaded on TikTok, the two part videos has netizens in splits, with people appreciating their sense of style and quirky takes on sartorial choices. (@alxjames/ Tiktok) Originally uploaded on TikTok, the two part videos has netizens in splits, with people appreciating their sense of style and quirky takes on sartorial choices. (@alxjames/ Tiktok)

The world might be stuck at home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is no dearth of entertainment, as people are finding ways to have fun staying indoors. One resourceful person decided to use upholstery at his home and turn them into fashionable clothes, organising a fashion show!

YouTubers and Instagram influencers from North Carolina, Alx James and Kelton Edwards, organised a ‘Quarantine Fashion Week 2020’ inside a house, wearing haute couture made of blankets, curtains, bedsheets and towels. Draping the sheets in various styles, securing them with belts and knots, the duo presented some risque creations, from high thigh-slits to deep backless silhouettes.

Originally uploaded on TikTok, the two-part video has netizens in splits, with people appreciating their sense of style and quirky takes on sartorial choices.

The first part of the fashion week video shared on Facebook garnered over 3.5 million views, while the second part too created a huge buzz.

Around the world, many big fashion events have either been cancelled or postponed, including the annual Met Gala event and the numerous fashion shows of big houses. Brands argue that their foremost consideration is the health and well-being of teams and people. From Dior to Chanel, most big names in the industry have called off their major shows and events.

