Thursday, January 23, 2020

‘When Tagore and Faiz joined hands’: This powerful combo of ‘Hum Dekhenge’ and ‘Where the mind is without fear’ is going viral

Sufi singer and composer Sonam Kalra recently sang a soulful rendition of the Iqbal Banu song and merged it with Dastango Sunil Mehra’s rousing recitation of Tagore's famous poem 'Where the mind is without fear'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 1:37:24 pm
hum dekhenge, where the mind is without fear, faiz Ahmed Faiz, rabindranath tagore, sonam kalra, hum dekhenge videos, indian express The powerful rendition of both the poems is getting lots of love online.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s iconic anti-establishment poem Hum Dekhenge has struck a chord with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters across the country. The 1979 poem by the Pakistani poet is being sung at all most all the protests which began after the Parliament passed the contentious act. Apart from this, Rabindranath Tagore’s famous poem ‘Where the mind is without fear’ also features in the anti-CAA slogans.

Recently, Sufi singer and composer Sonam Kalra sang a soulful rendition of Hum Dekhenge and merged it with Dastango Sunil Mehra’s rousing recitation of Tagore’s ‘Where the mind is without fear’.

In a powerful video, Kalra, who was behind the project, blended the worlds of Faiz and Tagore, to put forward the message of universal freedom and peace.

With Manish Sahriya’s melodic musical arrangement and Innee Singh’s cinematography, Kalra collaborated with three other artistes to create an everlasting and powerful celebration of two great poets known for defiance and resilience.

The video not only got a nod from poetry lovers in the country but from across the border as well.

