‘When Tagore and Faiz joined hands’: This powerful combo of ‘Hum Dekhenge’ and ‘Where the mind is without fear’ is going viral

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s iconic anti-establishment poem Hum Dekhenge has struck a chord with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters across the country. The 1979 poem by the Pakistani poet is being sung at all most all the protests which began after the Parliament passed the contentious act. Apart from this, Rabindranath Tagore’s famous poem ‘Where the mind is without fear’ also features in the anti-CAA slogans.

Recently, Sufi singer and composer Sonam Kalra sang a soulful rendition of Hum Dekhenge and merged it with Dastango Sunil Mehra’s rousing recitation of Tagore’s ‘Where the mind is without fear’.

In a powerful video, Kalra, who was behind the project, blended the worlds of Faiz and Tagore, to put forward the message of universal freedom and peace.

With Manish Sahriya’s melodic musical arrangement and Innee Singh’s cinematography, Kalra collaborated with three other artistes to create an everlasting and powerful celebration of two great poets known for defiance and resilience.

The video not only got a nod from poetry lovers in the country but from across the border as well.

Over the past 10 days have heard 6 different renditions of #HumDekhenge. The power of poetry! Who would have thought one day #Faiz would become the protest anthem in India.That 73 years after a land was partitioned, Faiz would bind and stir emotions.https://t.co/kuMsrWhTHp — bs بریندا (@brinda_suri) January 23, 2020

Faiz and Robi Thakur in tandem. Jai Hind https://t.co/K7GVyUcMre — Amit Shah (@zekeinjun) January 22, 2020

This is so lovely. Bringing together the work of both favourites, Tagore & Faiz. HUM DEKHENGE – WHERE THE MIND IS WITHOUT FEAR : SONAM KALRA https://t.co/G14OSMKexG via @YouTube — Trina Roy (@trinaroy26) January 21, 2020

Rabindranath Tagore + Faiz Ahmed Faiz = ❤️ https://t.co/VvZYh5cULK — project skidoosh (@projectskidoosh) January 21, 2020

