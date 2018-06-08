VIDEO: Selfless traffic cop carries old man across a busy road on his back

In a video, a police officer approached an elderly man trying to cross the road, picked him up and helped him cross the busy road. (Source: PearVideo/Facebook) In a video, a police officer approached an elderly man trying to cross the road, picked him up and helped him cross the busy road. (Source: PearVideo/Facebook)

Many heartwarming incidents have reinforced people’s faith in humanity in recent times — whether it was the dad, who took his late son’s girlfriend to prom or two dads of an 18-day-old girl who gave ‘goodie’ bags on a 10-hour flight to fellow passengers. Adding to the long list is a recent clip, in which a policeman can be seen helping an old man cross the road.

The 54-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows an old man slowly crossing a certain road in China’s south-west area. In no time, a police officer approached the elderly man, picked him up and took him across the street on his back. The policeman was identified as Qin Weijie, a traffic cop who works with the Mianyang Traffic Police in Sichuan, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Watch the video here:

