This Pakistani Christmas song highlighting Muslim-Christian harmony is winning hearts online

Festivals are all about celebrations and spreading joy. So this year, celebrating Christmas, two singers in Pakistan got together to spread the message of unity and communal harmony. The song depicts the beautiful amalgamation of both the communities in Pakistan, with a poignant message, “Let us unite, let’s be one” and “one God, one world”.

Popular singers Haider Ali Chao and Michelle Sebastain joined hands to present music lovers in the country with its “first Muslim Christian Christmas song”. With music arranged by Aamir Qureshi, the video of the song featured people from both the faith donning red and white Santa hats and singing the song happily.

Watch the video here:

Talking to Mangobaaz, Chao said that “the main aim of the song was to promote inter-religious peace and unity, especially between Muslims and Christians.”

“No religion teaches hatred and both the Holy Bible and the Holy Quran teach us to be nothing but virtuous, to love one another and do nothing to hurt a soul. That’s the message we want to get across with our song.” the report quoted him as saying.

The song was shared widely on social media and many lauded the singers for their beautiful endeavour.