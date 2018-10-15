WATCH: This Muslim family in Lucknow has been organising Ramleela since 1972

The artists take up different roles every year and perform at the occasion, irrespective of the religion they follow. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A Muslim family in Lucknow has been organising Ramleela since 1972 in Bakshi Ka Talab area, with family members across three generations taking part in it.

Mohd Sabir Khan, who directs the play, told news agency ANI: “This Ramleela was started in 1972 and since then, both Hindus and Muslims have been part of it. I started working on it when I was a 13-year-old and since then, I have been a part of it.”

This year, Khan, his two sons, and a grandson are part of the play.

Both Hindus and Muslims don different roles every year and perform irrespective of their religion, he said. Khan also recalled how even during the Hindu-Muslim conflict around India, the people of the Bakshi Ka Talab area remained united and continued to take part in Ramleela.

Calling for unity between Hindus and Muslims, Khan said, “God did not divide as Hindu and Muslims. We are all one, as brothers. Above all, we are human being.”

The nine-day festival of Navaratri began on October 10 and will end on October 19.

