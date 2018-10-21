This little boy dressed as Hanuman shouts ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with a Punjabi touch

A video of a little boy, who is dressed as the ardent devotee of Lord Ram; Hanuman, has gone viral on social media for his cuteness. (Source: Twitter)

Recently, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan stunned many with his performance as King Janak of Mithila, the father of Sita, at the Ramlila organised by the Luv Kush committee at Red Fort grounds. And now, a little boy dressed as Hanuman has managed to create quite a buzz on social media.

A video of the boy, dressed as Hanuman, has gone viral on social media for his cuteness and for giving a Punjabi twist to ‘Jai Shri Ram’. In the short clip, the boy shouts ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and then recites the popular Punjabi phrase ‘Wahe guru da khalsa waheguru di fateh‘ along with it. The clip, captioned ‘When Hanuman lands in Punjab’, has left many people amused.

While Vijayadashami is observed for different reasons across India, the people of West and North conclude the festival with the recitation of Ramlila, marking the victory of good over evil.

Watch the video here:

When Hanuman lands in Punjab pic.twitter.com/NZu2sLBR6x — ਸਰਬਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@nihang) October 19, 2018

