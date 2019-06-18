The internet is mesmerised by this unique hack to peel garlic quickly

There’s more than one way to peel garlic, but one Twitter user shared one way to do it that has many people impressed.

Advertising

Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared a video on how to get cloves of garlic out of the peel. The hack requires a person to put a paring knife into the cloves to remove it from the head. The peel just falls off without any extra effort.

” As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video. The video has been viewed over 14 million times since it was uploaded.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

The video shows how the cloves can be peeled in few seconds. People on Twitter were stunned to see this hack, and said that while they have been wanting it forever. It appeared to be quick and painless compared to other methods to peel garlic, like using a garlic press or putting cloves in two vessels which are then shaken.

Christine Teigen, an American model and author of two cookbooks till date, appeared to be shocked by this amazing hack

Here’s how other people have been reacting to this hack:

I can’t believe I’ve been wasting all that time. I’ve never been this excited to make dinner 😂 — Victoria Yeates (@VictoriaYeates) June 17, 2019

Life changing — Victoria Yeates (@VictoriaYeates) June 17, 2019

you just saved my nails and time. thank you — venom (@quirky_bunny) June 17, 2019

Omg, this has changed my life — CRYPTO BITLORD (@Crypto_Bitlord) June 17, 2019

…whadya mean “feel like”?!? It has been. Forever. And for the better. — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) June 17, 2019

But just in case you’re not dextrous enough to peel garlic quickly using this method, here are some alternate methods: