The internet is mesmerised by this unique hack to peel garlic quickly

A Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared an easy trick to get cloves of garlic out of the peel. The hack demanded to put a paring knife into the cloves to remove it from the head. It has taken a toll on the internet, the netizens are loving it.

A Twitter user shared a trick to get cloves of garlic out of the peel, on Sunday

There’s more than one way to peel garlic, but one Twitter user shared one way to do it that has many people impressed.

Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared a video on how to get cloves of garlic out of the peel. The hack requires a person to put a paring knife into the cloves to remove it from the head. The peel just falls off without any extra effort.

” As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video. The video has been viewed over 14 million times since it was uploaded.

The video shows how the cloves can be peeled in few seconds. People on Twitter were stunned to see this hack, and said that while they have been wanting it forever. It appeared to be quick and painless compared to other methods to peel garlic, like using a garlic press or putting cloves in two vessels which are then shaken.

Christine Teigen, an American model and author of two cookbooks till date, appeared to be shocked by this amazing hack

Here’s how other people have been reacting to this hack:

But just in case you’re not dextrous enough to peel garlic quickly using this method, here are some alternate methods:

