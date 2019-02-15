Watch: The Indian prodigy’s performance on ‘The World’s Best’ that’s is wowing the world

Toggle Menu
The piece requires a lot of practice thanks to the key patterns and notes, but Nadhaswaram first upped his game first by setting it to 208 beats per minute. And then he played it even faster.

His mind-boggling performance left everyone awestruck.

Lydian Nadhaswaram, a 12-year-old boy from Chennai, who appeared on the talent show ‘The World’ has left everyone spellbound with his electrifying piano skills.

Playing the ‘The Flight of the Bumblebee’ by composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov on the show, Nadhaswaram first it at normal speed. And then he played two other faster variations, leaving the judges awestruck.

As if that wasn't enough, he then played it at a mindboggling tempo that was over 325 beats per minute. The shows hosts calling him 'a scene stealer'.

The amazing performance earned Nadhaswaram a standing ovation from the judges, that included Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul.

The video blew the minds of people online, and late night show host James Corden posted a video of the performance separately on Twitter, saying it was “one of the best things I’ve ever seen live.”

