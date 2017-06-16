Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
‘Extra charges for extra chutney, sambar’ — This hilarious Hilter’s Downfall parody is so relatable

We are with Hitler on this one!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2017 2:03:09 pm
downfall hitler parodies, downfall desi parodies, downfall hitler desi spoofs, downfall hitler best spoofs, downfall hitler latest spoof videos, indian express, indian express news This parody has Hitler fretting over why would anybody charge extra for extra sambar and chutney! (Source: Being Indian/Facebook)
Many of you must have walked into a South Indian restaurant, dug into your plate of piping hot dosa and sambar accompanied with varieties of chutney, asked for your second helping of sambar, only for the waiter to look back at you and say — “That will cost extra, Sar.” A new Downfall parody video encapsulates this pain that people feel when the waiter says those words and it couldn’t have been better! Internet users across the world have come up with numerous subtitled parodies of Adolf Hitler ranting in the 2004 Second World War film. This one has Hitler fretting over why would anybody charge extra for extra sambar and chutney! We are with him on this one!

Watch the video here.

