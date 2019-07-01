This hilarious ATM hack viral clip will leave you in splits

Toggle Menu
Many users shared this ATM hack video on Twitter, take a look at it

A video of an ATM hack has gone viral on social media, however, there is a catch to it. In the clip, a woman can be heard narrating while demonstrating how the hack can be performed.

Interestingly, the process is no different from the regular procedure. She can be seen going near an ATM machine, inserting the card, putting the pin code, clicking the option of withdrawing cash and finally waiting for the machine to dispense the money.

The twist of the hack is at the end of the video. Seconds before the clip was about to end, she says “in order to do all this, you have to have a job.” The catch is that the procedure of taking out the money can only be done if you have a job, that is, you have money in your account.

Soon after the video was viral on Twitter, the users shared the video with amusing captions, take a look at it :

