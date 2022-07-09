This flight attendant wins internet with his unique safety demonstration

Even though in-flight announcements are extremely important, frequent flyers rarely pay much attention to them. However, one cabin crew member of a Southwest Airlines flight made sure he not only got everyone’s attention but also brought a wide smile to the flyers’ faces.

During the pre-flight safety demonstration, he decided to show some pizazz, spicing up things with his antics using the inflatable life vest. From winking at the crowd to posing against the plane cabinets, he got everyone laughing out loud.

“LOL hey @SouthwestAir give this man a raise,” Brittney Abernathy (@itsBzy), a flyer, wrote on Twitter while sharing online a video of the demonstration.

Watch the video here:

There was more! He threw the infant and proceeded to strut down the aisle 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LiJuULpHi0 — Bzy Bee (@itsBzy) July 6, 2022

And if that was not enough, in a second part of the video shared by the Twitter user, the flight attendant even pretended to toss an imaginary “infant” before strutting down the aisle as the announcement talked about how to put a life vest on for a child. “He ain’t threw the infant?!” a man is heard saying in the video.

According to the New York Post, the unusual demonstration was filmed on a flight from Nashville in Tennessee to Atlanta in Georgia. The unidentified flight attendant gave some much-needed comic relief to the flyers, with many commenting online that this method should be adopted on all flights.

In 2018, a similar video of a cabin crew member of Frontier Airlines went viral and she was dubbed the “world’s funniest” flight attendant.