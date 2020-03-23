This family dancing their hearts out during home quarantine is winning the internet

The family’s dance is going viral and people can’t stop recreating their moves online. (Source: Afro By Sara/ Instagram) The family’s dance is going viral and people can’t stop recreating their moves online. (Source: Afro By Sara/ Instagram)

At a time when social distancing has become the watchword for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, people have been coming up with quirky ideas to keep their spirits high as nations across the world go under lockdown. Now, a video of a family dancing their hearts out is giving people #QuarantineGoals online.

The video shows a couple dancing with their kid on the kitchen floor. The video by noted dancer Sara Karrit from Lebanon, who is known on Instagram by the name of ‘Afro By Sara’, has taken the social media by storm for sending positive vibes during quarantine.

Grooving to a peppy track by DJ Neptune, the video has garnered over 7 million views on Twitter alone after it was shared by popular Nigerian artist Don Eazi. Taking inspiration from the video, many said they would try and recreate her moves to keep themselves entertained during such trying times. Here’s how people reacted to it.

This video is perfect!! https://t.co/yzvIKIF1tW — Don Eazi (@mreazi) March 23, 2020

Happy Monday! I can’t quite dance this well but it won’t stop me from trying. https://t.co/dUhRuKtL3w — Christina Wallace (@cmwalla) March 23, 2020

In these depressing times this family is raising the hope , stay happy stay home ✌🏾 https://t.co/dJcWZrchQN — Vignesh (@vmvignesh) March 22, 2020

Kicking off another week of quarantine like… https://t.co/1qib3IDzfe — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) March 23, 2020

This put such a smile on face despite what’s going on in the world. Seeing a family bond like that and having fun! ❤️ https://t.co/SQyJwlS37Y — ＺＡＹＮＡ (@ThisIsZayna) March 22, 2020

A family that dances together stays together! Love this 🦋🌏 — DecadeOfPeace (@KitchenhamVicky) March 22, 2020

Family goals😍 — Angelina (@Eyoangie) March 21, 2020

This family wins quarantine. https://t.co/ZucjcM6A9M — Take Back the Mic (@takebackthemic) March 23, 2020

I have watched this like 30 times. Brings me joy. https://t.co/vGHNRpTwBs — Parents4Pete2Joe 🐝😎 (@parents4pete) March 23, 2020

This should be the first thing on all families to-do list this week. Absolutely amazing! https://t.co/nHNjJPKuvC — Tetyana (@TetyanaMk) March 23, 2020

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, many companies around the world have closed down their offices and advised employees to work from home. While most parents have been juggling work and family duties, Karrit family’s dance have given people a way to remain active from the comforts of home.

