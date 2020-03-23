Follow Us:
Monday, March 23, 2020
COVID19

This family dancing their hearts out during home quarantine is winning the internet

The video by noted dancer Sara Karrit from Lebanon, who is known on Instagram by the name of ‘Afro By Sara’, has taken the social media by storm for sending positive vibes during quarantine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2020 9:21:26 pm
The family’s dance is going viral and people can’t stop recreating their moves online. (Source: Afro By Sara/ Instagram)

At a time when social distancing has become the watchword for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, people have been coming up with quirky ideas to keep their spirits high as nations across the world go under lockdown. Now, a video of a family dancing their hearts out is giving people #QuarantineGoals online.

The video shows a couple dancing with their kid on the kitchen floor. The video by noted dancer Sara Karrit from Lebanon, who is known on Instagram by the name of ‘Afro By Sara’, has taken the social media by storm for sending positive vibes during quarantine.

Grooving to a peppy track by DJ Neptune, the video has garnered over 7 million views on Twitter alone after it was shared by popular Nigerian artist Don Eazi. Taking inspiration from the video, many said they would try and recreate her moves to keep themselves entertained during such trying times. Here’s how people reacted to it.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, many companies around the world have closed down their offices and advised employees to work from home. While most parents have been juggling work and family duties, Karrit family’s dance have given people a way to remain active from the comforts of home.

