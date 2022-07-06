This epic version of ‘Monsoon Wedding’ impresses netizens

There’s no match to desi folks when it comes to jugaad technology, moving against all odds and making things work no matter what. In a similar manner, a wedding procession left netizens impressed as they continued to move in heavy showers armed with a huge tarpaulin.

In a video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, a baraat is seen progressing with a decorated bus leading the way with the band party and probably also the groom. While some of the guests were seen dancing their hearts out in rain to the peppy beats, most took cover under the shade of a huge yellow polyester cover. Instead of stopping on their way, the groom’s relatives and friends were seen dancing or simply walking in the rain unfazed, being completely immersed in the fanfare.

“Isse epic baraat main ne aaj tak nahi dekhi (I had not seen an epic baraat like this before),” the officer wrote, impressed by their dedication on their way to the wedding.

इससे Epic बारात मैंने आज तक नहीं देखी. 😅😅 VC – SM pic.twitter.com/4JhqeAkIjD — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 6, 2022

Soon, the undated video left many laughing out loud online and sparked jokes and memes. While for some, it reminded them of Mira Nair’s famous film Monsoon Wedding, others saluted the spirit of the family saying only desi folks could understand the enthusiasm and excitement surrounding weddings.

I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi!

And that tirpaal idea – 😀👌🏼Where there is a will, there’s a way ! — Bhavna (@bhavnatalkies) July 6, 2022

That’s great sir ji, so thankful to you for showing such time special baarat ceremony 😀😀😀 — chhattisgarh vishesh (@chhattisgarhvi1) July 6, 2022

Haha 😄

Sir if someone rasied the sheet cover from end side higher had done their fun much more.@ipskabra — CA Nitin Agrawal (@CANitinAgrawal4) July 6, 2022

Monsoon Wedding was a critically acclaimed film, which just came true. — Soldier/Storyteller (@MajorAkhill) July 6, 2022

Full on motivation, baarish aanedo, lekin baarat Nahi Rokanedo 😋😂🤣✌️✌️ — Hemant | हेमंत | ಹೇಮಂತ | హేమంత | 😷 (@DostKannada) July 6, 2022

This is called Mansoon Wedding 😂😂 — सैंडी जि. ( Sandeep Jindal ) (@MeerutWale__) July 6, 2022

Omg life me pahle bar aise baarat dekha🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Viren Kushwah (@VirenKushwah4) July 6, 2022

While the use of tarpaulin by baraat during monsoon may be new, earlier in April, a video went viral showing a groom’s family using a mobile pandal to beat the heat.