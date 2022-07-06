scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

This epic version of ‘Monsoon Wedding’ impresses netizens

Netizens saluted the spirit of the family saying only desi folks could understand the enthusiasm and excitement surrounding weddings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 6:37:14 pm
The fun spirit of the family delighted all online.

There’s no match to desi folks when it comes to jugaad technology, moving against all odds and making things work no matter what. In a similar manner, a wedding procession left netizens impressed as they continued to move in heavy showers armed with a huge tarpaulin.

In a video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, a baraat is seen progressing with a decorated bus leading the way with the band party and probably also the groom. While some of the guests were seen dancing their hearts out in rain to the peppy beats, most took cover under the shade of a huge yellow polyester cover. Instead of stopping on their way, the groom’s relatives and friends were seen dancing or simply walking in the rain unfazed, being completely immersed in the fanfare.

Also Watch |Wedding hosts in village use thresher as cooling system, win social media

“Isse epic baraat main ne aaj tak nahi dekhi (I had not seen an epic baraat like this before),” the officer wrote, impressed by their dedication on their way to the wedding.

Watch the video here:

Soon, the undated video left many laughing out loud online and sparked jokes and memes. While for some, it reminded them of Mira Nair’s famous film Monsoon Wedding, others saluted the spirit of the family saying only desi folks could understand the enthusiasm and excitement surrounding weddings.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While the use of tarpaulin by baraat during monsoon may be new, earlier in April, a video went viral showing a groom’s family using a mobile pandal to beat the heat.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement