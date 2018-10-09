Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
This differently-abled man’s dance at the finishing line of Pune Half Marathon is inspiring

The unidentified one-legged man in a blue jersey is seen enjoying and dancing to Zingaat from Sairat.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 5:43:22 pm

pune half marathon, pune half marathon disabled man dance, pune half marathon voral video, differently abled man dancing, inspiring videos, indian express The unidentified man left everyone at the finishing line and on the Internet inspired.

Running a 10km marathon is quite a big deal and dancing at the finishing line is quite a common sight. However, for participants at Pune Half Marathon, a man’s dance at the end of completing the run was nothing but inspirational. In a video going viral, a differently-abled man was seen dancing in joy, and his exuberant celebrations have left other quite emotional too.

The unidentified one-legged man in a blue jersey is seen enjoying and dancing to Zingaat from Sairat. The special performance took place on October 7 in an event organized by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in association with Pune Road Runners group among others.

Watch the video here:

The run was organised in three categories of 21K, 10K and 6K with a participation of 2500+ runners from various walks of life with a special message on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

