This differently-abled man’s dance at the finishing line of Pune Half Marathon is inspiring

The unidentified man left everyone at the finishing line and on the Internet inspired.

Running a 10km marathon is quite a big deal and dancing at the finishing line is quite a common sight. However, for participants at Pune Half Marathon, a man’s dance at the end of completing the run was nothing but inspirational. In a video going viral, a differently-abled man was seen dancing in joy, and his exuberant celebrations have left other quite emotional too.

The unidentified one-legged man in a blue jersey is seen enjoying and dancing to Zingaat from Sairat. The special performance took place on October 7 in an event organized by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in association with Pune Road Runners group among others.

Watch the video here:

The run was organised in three categories of 21K, 10K and 6K with a participation of 2500+ runners from various walks of life with a special message on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd